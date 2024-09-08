Tyreek Hill starred for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but only after he was handcuffed on the ground outside of Hard Rock Stadium following an alleged traffic violation. It turns out teammate Calais Campbell was also handcuffed during the pre-game incident, with the veteran defensive lineman telling NFL Media after Sunday's game that police "felt a certain kind of way" when he tried to "deescalate" the situation.

"They put handcuffs on me, too," Campbell said. "I was like, 'What is going on?' I didn't understand what the issue was. For him to put handcuffs on me, I felt some kind of way. But that just goes to show our resilience, though. We didn't let that stop us. ... But that was definitely an interesting way to start a ballgame.

"That was a first," he continued. "I saw Tyreek getting apprehended. I just wanted to make sure everything was OK, trying to deescalate the situation. The officer felt a certain kind of way, put handcuffs on me, and I just talked to myself: 'Don't let this get you down.'"

Both Campbell and Hill suited up for the Dolphins hours later, contributing to Miami's 20-17 come-from-behind win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. One of the officers involved in Hill's detainment, meanwhile, has been placed on "administrative duties" as part of an internal investigation, Miami-Dade Police Department announced.

"I don't really know all of the details of it outside of the upsetting portions of worrying about teammates and their well-being," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game. "Really just happy with the way that our team came together when teammates were in need. Proud of the guys jumping in to try to help a teammate and then all the support. ... They were all pretty rattled."

Hill, for his part, told reporters that officers initially informed him he'd been speeding and driving recklessly. He said he has "no idea" why he was ultimately handcuffed, arguing he "wasn't disrespectful" toward officers and actually aspires to "be a cop one day," suggesting "everybody's got some bad apples."