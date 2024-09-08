Dolphins vs. Jaguars takeaways: Tyreek Hill helps Miami overcome double-digit deficit to beat Jacksonville

The Miami Dolphins are 1-0 on the young season after rallying from a double-digit halftime deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, 20-17. With time expiring, kicker Jason Sanders connected on a 52-yard field goal that lifted his club to victory in what a chaotic day around Miami Gardens.

The day started off with the detainment of Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill. The All-Pro pass catcher was cited for a driving violation and briefly handcuffed by police before being released. Not only did Hill play in the game, but proved to be a key cog in the comeback. After safety Javon Holland punched away a would-be touchdown run by Travis Etienne Jr. and the Dolphins recovered the fumble in the end zone, Hill hauled in a deep ball from Tua Tagovailoa for an 80-yard touchdown that brought Miami within a field goal.

Stout defense down the stretch for the Dolphins -- including back-to-back sacks on Trevor Lawrence on the Jaguars final drive of the afternoon -- then helped set up the game-winning field goal by Sanders.

Tagovailoa finished his day with 336 yards passing and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hill tallied seven catches for 130 yards receiving, headlined by that 80-yard score. As for the Jaguars, Lawrence finished with 162 yards and a touchdown.

Why the Dolphins won

It was a pretty sluggish start for the Dolphins in this game. Tua Tagovailoa looked out of sync with his receiver and the club was shut out for the first quarter and almost the entire first half before De'Von Achane punched in a rushing touchdown. The second half was where the switch was flipped for Miami, particularly when Holland punched the ball free to eliminate a scoring opportunity for Jacksonville. From that point on, the club made timely play after timely play en route to victory. Specifically, Tagovailoa finally got into a rhythm with his receivers including Tyreek Hill, who caught an 80-yard touchdown following the Holland forced fumble.

After Jason Sanders tied the game at 17 with a 37-yard field goal, the defense came up clutch forcing a three-and-out of the Jaguars offense. Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips brought Trevor Lawrence down on back-to-back plays that forced Jacksonville to punt the ball away and help set up the game winner.

While it wasn't a banner day for the Dolphins rushing attack, De'Von Achane did help keep the offense churning in the passing attack. The second-year back caught all seven of his targets on the day for 76 yards.

Why the Jaguars lost

Jacksonville couldn't unsheathe the dagger and make a play to win the game. The club had ample opportunity to put the Dolphins away, but simply couldn't get themselves over the hump. After scoring 10 points on their final two possession of the first half, the Jags started the third quarter with back-to-back three-and-outs before Etienne's fumble at the goal line.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Doug Pederson elected to keep his offense on the field for a fourth-and-1 attempt at their own 32-yard line and came up short. While the decision didn't lead to points for the Dolphins as Sanders missed his field goal attempts, it was a glaring example of how those clutch plays were simply not in their arsenal on Sunday.

Turning point

The comeback for Miami was truly on after a two-play series proved to be a massive point swing. For a moment, Jacksonville looked like it was going to take a commanding lead in the closing minutes of the third quarter. With the ball inside the red zone, running back Travis Etienne was rushing toward the goal-line, but had the ball punched out by Dolphins safety Javon Holland. Miami recovered and erased the scoring opportunity to keep the lead to 10 points.

On the very next play by the Dolphins offense, Tua Tagovailoa uncorked a deep ball to Tyreek Hill, who came down with the catch and scampered to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown.

So, instead of it being a possible 24-7 lead for Jacksonville inching toward the fourth quarter, it became a field goal game in the blink of an eye.

Play of the game

Certainly, Holland's forced fumbled and Hill's 80-yard touchdown were monumental moments in this game that contributed to the win, but he's give Jason Sanders some shine. The Dolphins kicker connected on the game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired to send his team to 1-0. While Sanders has connected as far out as 57 yards in his career, there was a bit of concern as he lined up for this game-winner considering his missed badly from 42 yards out early in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, he netted the big one when it counted.

Sanders connected on two of his three field goal attempts on the day and both of his extra points attempts.

What's next

From here, the Dolphins will stick around South Beach and await the Buffalo Bills for a divisional matchup on Thursday night. As for the Jaguars, they'll head back to Jacksonville for their home opener against the Cleveland Browns.