Jason Sanders lifts the Miami Dolphins to a Week 1 win over the Jaguars as the kicker nets a 52-yard game-winning field goal. Dolphins move to 1-0 after the 20-17 victory over Jacksonville.
Dolphins vs. Jaguars takeaways: Tyreek Hill helps Miami overcome double-digit deficit to beat Jacksonville
Hill and Javon Holland were the catalysts in the comeback
The Miami Dolphins are 1-0 on the young season after rallying from a double-digit halftime deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, 20-17. With time expiring, kicker Jason Sanders connected on a 52-yard field goal that lifted his club to victory in what a chaotic day around Miami Gardens.
The day started off with the detainment of Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill. The All-Pro pass catcher was cited for a driving violation and briefly handcuffed by police before being released. Not only did Hill play in the game, but proved to be a key cog in the comeback. After safety Javon Holland punched away a would-be touchdown run by Travis Etienne Jr. and the Dolphins recovered the fumble in the end zone, Hill hauled in a deep ball from Tua Tagovailoa for an 80-yard touchdown that brought Miami within a field goal.
Stout defense down the stretch for the Dolphins -- including back-to-back sacks on Trevor Lawrence on the Jaguars final drive of the afternoon -- then helped set up the game-winning field goal by Sanders.
Tagovailoa finished his day with 336 yards passing and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hill tallied seven catches for 130 yards receiving, headlined by that 80-yard score. As for the Jaguars, Lawrence finished with 162 yards and a touchdown.
Why the Dolphins won
It was a pretty sluggish start for the Dolphins in this game. Tua Tagovailoa looked out of sync with his receiver and the club was shut out for the first quarter and almost the entire first half before De'Von Achane punched in a rushing touchdown. The second half was where the switch was flipped for Miami, particularly when Holland punched the ball free to eliminate a scoring opportunity for Jacksonville. From that point on, the club made timely play after timely play en route to victory. Specifically, Tagovailoa finally got into a rhythm with his receivers including Tyreek Hill, who caught an 80-yard touchdown following the Holland forced fumble.
After Jason Sanders tied the game at 17 with a 37-yard field goal, the defense came up clutch forcing a three-and-out of the Jaguars offense. Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips brought Trevor Lawrence down on back-to-back plays that forced Jacksonville to punt the ball away and help set up the game winner.
While it wasn't a banner day for the Dolphins rushing attack, De'Von Achane did help keep the offense churning in the passing attack. The second-year back caught all seven of his targets on the day for 76 yards.
Why the Jaguars lost
Jacksonville couldn't unsheathe the dagger and make a play to win the game. The club had ample opportunity to put the Dolphins away, but simply couldn't get themselves over the hump. After scoring 10 points on their final two possession of the first half, the Jags started the third quarter with back-to-back three-and-outs before Etienne's fumble at the goal line.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Doug Pederson elected to keep his offense on the field for a fourth-and-1 attempt at their own 32-yard line and came up short. While the decision didn't lead to points for the Dolphins as Sanders missed his field goal attempts, it was a glaring example of how those clutch plays were simply not in their arsenal on Sunday.
Turning point
The comeback for Miami was truly on after a two-play series proved to be a massive point swing. For a moment, Jacksonville looked like it was going to take a commanding lead in the closing minutes of the third quarter. With the ball inside the red zone, running back Travis Etienne was rushing toward the goal-line, but had the ball punched out by Dolphins safety Javon Holland. Miami recovered and erased the scoring opportunity to keep the lead to 10 points.
On the very next play by the Dolphins offense, Tua Tagovailoa uncorked a deep ball to Tyreek Hill, who came down with the catch and scampered to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown.
So, instead of it being a possible 24-7 lead for Jacksonville inching toward the fourth quarter, it became a field goal game in the blink of an eye.
Play of the game
Certainly, Holland's forced fumbled and Hill's 80-yard touchdown were monumental moments in this game that contributed to the win, but he's give Jason Sanders some shine. The Dolphins kicker connected on the game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired to send his team to 1-0. While Sanders has connected as far out as 57 yards in his career, there was a bit of concern as he lined up for this game-winner considering his missed badly from 42 yards out early in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, he netted the big one when it counted.
Sanders connected on two of his three field goal attempts on the day and both of his extra points attempts.
What's next
From here, the Dolphins will stick around South Beach and await the Buffalo Bills for a divisional matchup on Thursday night. As for the Jaguars, they'll head back to Jacksonville for their home opener against the Cleveland Browns.
De'Von Achane is up to seven catches for 75 yards today. Big factor in the pass-catching game.
Back-to-back sacks for Miami sets up fourth-and-20. What a defensive effort in order to give the ball back to the offense.
Jason Sanders redeems himself connecting on a 37-yard field goal to knot the game at 17 all with 4:22 to play in regulation.
Big bailout for Jacksonville. Sanders' 42-yard field goal goes wide left. The fourth down decision doesn't completely burn them.
Jacksonville's gamble to go for it on fourth down blows up in their face. Turnover on downs deep in Jags territory. Costly mistake.
What a day for Tyreek Hill.
On the first play after the turnover, Tyreek Hill explodes for an 80-yard touchdown. What a turn of events.
Oh goodness. Travis Etienne looked like he was destined for a touchdown, but Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was able to punch the ball free to force a fumble. Miami recovered the ball in the end zone.
The Jags have also run the ball very effectively. Tank Bigsby has put together some key runs to help spark the offense.
The Jaguars have really applied pressure on Tagovailoa this afternoon and have three sacks through two and a half quarters.
One of the officials seems to have been shaken up on the sideline.
The Dolphins finally have their big play. Tua uncorks a deep ball to Jaylen Waddle, who bursts down the field for 63 yards. Essentially flips the field in favor of Miami.
Welcome to Jacksonville, Arik Armstead! The former 49ers pass rusher ripped down Tua Tagovailoa for a sack on third-and-13 to force a punt.
The Dolphins offense just seems out of sync. Tua hasn't been a sharp as I expected and has missed a couple of key throws, particularly to Hill.
Pivotal defensive stop there from Miami to force a three-and-out of the Jaguars. After already trailing by double-digits, had Jacksonville gone down and scored, it would've made an uphill climb even higher.
Dolphins had just 4.8 yards per play in the first half. Expecting a bit more explosion from them.
Impressive drive here by the Jaguars. In a two-play instant, the offense travels 38 yards and is close to field goal range.
Could be a nice double-dip opportunity for the Jaguars. They have less than a minute to get within scoring distance before halftime. Jacksonville gets the ball to begin the third quarter.
On the second attempt, Achane punches it in via the ground. Dolphins are finally on the board just before halftime.
To me, it looks like Achane crossed the goal-line before his knees hit the ground. Not sure there will be enough video evidence to overturn it though.
Achane has done a great job breaking the initial tackle attempt today. There's been a couple of instances -- including that 16-yard catch -- where he's hauled in a catch and broken a tackle.
Welcome to the NFL, Brian Thomas Jr.! Trevor Lawrence finds the rookie wideout for a 13-yard touchdown to extend Jacksonville's lead.
That's the type of throw a $50 million per season QB makes. On third-and-8, Lawrence throws a dart over the middle to Christian Kirk for a 30-yard gain on third down. Kirk beat Jordan Poyer.
Brutal. Cam Robinson moved early on a third-and-3 attempt, which pushed Jacksonville back to third-and-8.
