Despite saying that he was "out" following his team's season-ending loss to the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill's agent said that his client is committed to the Miami Dolphins.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that Hill was speaking out of frustration following Miami's loss to the Jets that officially eliminated the Dolphins from postseason contention (the Dolphins would have been eliminated anyway as the Broncos defeated the Chiefs in Week 18). Rosenhaus said that Hill's frustration stemmed from playing the season through a serious injury and the Dolphins not being able to parlay his grit into a playoff berth.

Rosenhaus said that Hill initially broke his wrist in training camp during a scrimmage with the Washington Commanders. Despite doctors telling him that he should undergo season-ending surgery, Hill elected to play with the injury for the entire season.

Hill played in all 17 games and recorded 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns. It's the first time he failed to reach 1,000 yards since 2019 when he missed four games due to injury as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This hampered him all year long," Rosenhaus said on The Pat McAfee Show. "He deserves a lot of credit. Tyreek is very passionate. Anyone I've ever represented that was great was passionate. They cared. What you see with Tyreek is very genuine. He wants to win. It's not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He's very passionate.

"I think at the end of the day, he's committed to this Dolphin football team. He had an excellent meeting with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel. I believe that Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins, and I think he's the least guy that people should be worried about for this organization. They have many more worries, Tyreek Hill's not one of them."

Hill is the latest in a lengthy list of talented and passionate receivers who have employed Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus was at the forefront of Terrell Owens' messy divorce from the Eagles in 2005. Over a decade later, Rosenhaus was again part of a complicated breakup when then-All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown left the Steelers.

This time, though, it doesn't appear that Rosenhaus' high-profile client is leaving town. Despite his alarming postgame press conference, it appears that Hill wants to continue his career with the Dolphins, who penned him to a three-year, $90 restructured contact extension last August.

Hill clearly wants to win, though, which hasn't happened enough in Miami since he arrived in South Beach in 2022. The Dolphins made the playoffs during Hill's first two years in Miami, but they were quickly ousted both teams in the wild-card round. Meanwhile, Hill's former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are in pursuit of possibly becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.