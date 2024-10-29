The Minnesota Vikings worked quickly to find their Christian Darrisaw replacement after the left tackle went down with a season-ending knee injury in the Week 8 loss the Los Angeles Rams. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Vikings are trading for Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

The 29-year-old Robinson is in the final year of a $54 million extension signed in 2022. He was selected by Jacksonville with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Robinson is coming off of a concussion suffered in the Jaguars' Week 7 victory against the New England Patriots, which caused him to miss Jacksonville's Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

PFF grades Robinson as the No. 32 tackle this season, making him the highest-rated Jaguars lineman. He has 91 career starts under his belt for the Jaguars, and even had the franchise tag placed on him twice. Now, he joins an NFC contender that has its sights set on keeping pace in the loaded NFC North.

This is a developing story.