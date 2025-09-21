Skip to Main Content
Vikings vs. Bengals live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for battle of backup QBs

Carson Wentz and Jake Browning face off in Week 3

By
1 min read

It's a battle of the backups at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. This Week 3 showdown features two teams that are reeling from injuries under center. 

For Cincinnati, they are starting Jake Browning at quarterback after Joe Burrow went down in Week 2 with a turf toe injury that is slated to sideline him for the next three months. Meanwhile, the Vikings are without starter J.J. McCarthy due to an ankle injury. The 2024 first-rounder is expected to be out anywhere from two to four weeks, and veteran Carson Wentz is the next man up in the Minnesota QB room. 

If that didn't add enough intrigue into this head-to-head, there's also a bit of a revenge narrative that comes along with this quarterback shakeup. Browning initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Vikings back in 2019, and was waived by the team in 2021 during final roster cuts before landing in Cincinnati. Can he give his former club a taste of their own medicine while moving the Bengals to 3-0? Or will the Vikings rally behind Wentz and notch their second win of the young season? As we find out, check out our live blog below for top analysis and key highlights. 

