Vikings vs. Colts score: Defense prevails as Brian Flores' unit stifles Joe Flacco for prime-time victory

The Indianapolis Colts turned to Joe Flacco this week, benching 2023 first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson in hopes of stabilizing an erratic offense. The swap didn't make a glaring difference, however, at least against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite scoring first to start Sunday's prime-time Week 9 matchup, the Flacco-led Colts were unable to outlast Minnesota's physicality, as Sam Darnold and a balanced Kevin O'Connell attack survived their own hiccups to claim a 21-13 victory.

Flacco initially kept Indy afloat as the Colts' defensive front terrorized Darnold behind a battered line, which saw trade acquisition Cam Robinson debut as the Vikings' new left tackle just days after arriving. Yet the Colts' lone touchdown came on a defensive play, in which Grover Stewart strip-sacked Darnold and Kenny Moore II returned the ensuing fumble 38 yards. The Vikings, meanwhile, came alive in the third quarter, when Darnold fed Justin Jefferson (137 yards), Jordan Addison (5 catches), and even tight ends Josh Oliver (5 catches) and T.J. Hockenson, who made his long-anticipated return from a 2023 ACL tear.

The Vikings snap a two-game losing streak, improving to 6-2 on the season, thanks to Sunday's decision. That keeps them just one game behind the rival Detroit Lions in the ultra-competitive NFC North. The Colts, meanwhile, fall to 4-5 and remain in second place in the ailing AFC South.

