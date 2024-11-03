Vikings vs. Colts score: Defense prevails as Brian Flores' unit stifles Joe Flacco for prime-time victory

Minnesota snaps a two-game losing skid

The Indianapolis Colts turned to Joe Flacco this week, benching 2023 first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson in hopes of stabilizing an erratic offense. The swap didn't make a glaring difference, however, at least against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite scoring first to start Sunday's prime-time Week 9 matchup, the Flacco-led Colts were unable to outlast Minnesota's physicality, as Sam Darnold and a balanced Kevin O'Connell attack survived their own hiccups to claim a 21-13 victory.

Flacco initially kept Indy afloat as the Colts' defensive front terrorized Darnold behind a battered line, which saw trade acquisition Cam Robinson debut as the Vikings' new left tackle just days after arriving. Yet the Colts' lone touchdown came on a defensive play, in which Grover Stewart strip-sacked Darnold and Kenny Moore II returned the ensuing fumble 38 yards. The Vikings, meanwhile, came alive in the third quarter, when Darnold fed Justin Jefferson (137 yards), Jordan Addison (5 catches), and even tight ends Josh Oliver (5 catches) and T.J. Hockenson, who made his long-anticipated return from a 2023 ACL tear.

The Vikings snap a two-game losing streak, improving to 6-2 on the season, thanks to Sunday's decision. That keeps them just one game behind the rival Detroit Lions in the ultra-competitive NFC North. The Colts, meanwhile, fall to 4-5 and remain in second place in the ailing AFC South.

Stay tuned for big-picture takeaways from Sunday night's game.

FINAL: Vikings 21, Colts 13

Minnesota honestly dominated this game pretty much from start to finish -- even though it trailed 7-0 at halftime. The Colts got absolutely nothing going offensively all night, with their only points coming courtesy of a strip-sack, a field goal on a short field and a late pass-interference call. Sam Darnold turning it over three times was the only thing keeping Indy remotely close throughout the evening. With the win, the Vikes improve to 6-2 and they remain one game behind the Lions in the NFC North. The Colts, meanwhile, drop to 4-5 and fall further behind the Texans in the AFC South. 

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 4:16 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 11:16 pm EST
 
Vikes fool the Colts to go up two scores

The Colts very clearly did not expect the play-action pass from the Vikings shortly before the two-minute warning. And that did not work out for them, as Darnold found a wide-open Josh Oliver for his third touchdown pass of the game.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 4:03 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 11:03 pm EST
 
We have an interesting situation brewing here. A first down can clinch the game for the Vikings -- unless they get it on this next snap. Otherwise, they will likely be able to run out the clock with kneeldowns. The Colts might be incentivized to let Minnesota score, unless they can hold them to very few yards on both first and second down here.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 3:59 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 10:59 pm EST
 
Big stop

Huge stand from the Vikings on third- and fourth-and-short, with back-to-back pass breakups on contested throws. Harrison Smith broke hard on the ball to Michael Pittman over the middle on third down, then Smith and Stephon Gilmore teamed up for the PBU on fourth. Minnesota now has a chance to run some clock.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 3:52 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 10:52 pm EST
 
Eye-opening numbers here in the context of Indy's run-game struggles tonight:

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 3:36 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 10:36 pm EST
 
Flacco and Darnold trade interceptions

These are just horrendous throws from both quarterbacks on back-to-back snaps. Flacco threw it with a guy right in front of his receiver, and Darnold just did not see the defender lurking behind his man. Yikes.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 3:33 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 10:33 pm EST
 
Holy cow AD Mitchell

Preposterous grab along the sideline from the rookie to turn this second-and-30 into third-and-8. Incredible body control, catch radius, footwork, everything.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 3:30 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 10:30 pm EST
 
Vikings take the lead

After a mistake-filled first half, the Vikes have re-asserted themselves after halftime. Back-to-back touchdown drives put Minnesota in the lead for the first time. First it was Jordan Addison finding the end zone, and now it's Jalen Nailor crossing the pylons with his first grab of the evening.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 3:18 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 10:18 pm EST
 
Jefferson making his mark

With this latest 41-yard grab up the sideline on a beautifully-thrown ball from Sam Darnold, Jefferson is now up to 7 catches for 137 yards on his 8 targets. He remains extremely good at American football.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 3:14 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 10:14 pm EST
 
Injury alert

The NBC broadcast notes that Vikings kicker Will Reichard has been walking with a limp and favoring his leg on the sidelines. It may help explain why the Minnesota rookie is 0 for 2 on field goals tonight.

 
WHAT A GRAB BY ADDISON

The Vikings finally get on the board with their first score of the game, courtesy of an absolutely ridiculous catch in the back of the end zone by Jordan Addison. Full extension, one-handed, with the left hand and then he pinned it to his shoulder pad. Sheesh. All tied up now.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 2:57 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 9:57 pm EST
 
Three makes a trend

We have now seen three consecutive possessions end with missed field goals. Will Reichard missed from 53 yards. Matt Gay missed from 53 yards. And now Reichard missed again, this time from 31 yards.

In case you're keeping track of missed scoring opportunities:

  • Colts fumble on the botched hand-off from Flacco to Taylor
  • Darnold interception in the end zone
  • Darnold strip-sack and Kenny Moore scoop-and-score TD
  • Reichard missed FG
  • Gay missed FG
  • Reichard missed FG
Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 2:33 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 9:33 pm EST
 
Vikings missing Christian Darrisaw

Sam Darnold had the longest average time to throw in the NFL coming into this game. Part of the reason he was able to do that was because he had an elite tackle duo. But with one of those tackles now out for the year, he is under heavy pressure tonight. He's already taken three sacks.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 2:29 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 9:29 pm EST
 
We have now been treated to back-to-back missed field goals. One by Will Reichard and one by Matt Gay.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 2:23 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 9:23 pm EST
 
Here's another look at the Vikings' fumble play, which may or may not have included an uncalled Colts penalty that would've negated the big defensive score for Indianapolis:

 
A little trickeration... and then disaster for Minnesota

After a third-down conversion was called back due to a holding penalty, the Vikings broke out their bag of tricks. Sam Darnold with the backwards pass to Justin Jefferson, who then throws it allllll the way back across the field to Aaron Jones, who rather easily picked up the first down himself.

On the next snap, Grover Stewart totally bowled over the man in front of him and ripped Sam Darnold to the ground, forcing a fumble that turned into a touchdown. There was initially a penalty called on the play, and it likely should have stood, but instead did not and the Colts took the lead. Huge turn of events.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 2:04 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 9:04 pm EST
 
That was a big-boy play from Grover Stewart, forcing the fumble that Indianapolis ran back for the score. Such a mismatch in raw power in the trenches there. And while the blocking certainly didn't help, Sam Darnold's gotta control that ball, too. That makes two turnovers in two quarters for the Vikings quarterback, who's generally stayed composed amid giveaways this year.

 
Vikings potentially down another LB

It was Ivan Pace Jr. that limped off the field at the end of the first quarter. The Vikes are already without Blake Cashman tonight. Pace was a fantastic find as an undrafted free agent last year and has been a really good player in the middle of Brian Flores' defense. Pace is right there on the sideline with the defense, though, so he may not be out for long.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 1:55 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 8:55 pm EST
 
Huge hit from Kenny Moore

Good lord, did Moore light up T.J. Hockenson on that short crossing route. It was scary to watch Hock take a low hit in his first game back from the knee injury but it was a picture-perfect form tackle from Indy's slot corner. Wrap-lift-and-drive and took a much bigger guy right to the ground to force a punt.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 1:51 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 8:51 pm EST
 
Darnold makes a big mistake

Sam Darnold did a great job escaping from pressure in the pocket, but he then made an incredibly ill-advised throw -- across his body, rolling to his left, back into the middle of the field -- that cost his team points. There was just zero chance whatsoever of this ball getting throw to Hockenson in the back of the end zone. Zaire Franklin comes away with one of the easiest picks of his career.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 1:39 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 8:39 pm EST
 
Welcome back, T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings tight end tore his ACL last December and just caught a pass on his first drive of this year.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 1:32 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 8:32 pm EST
 
Early turnover for the Colts

Only one defense has more takeaways this season than the Vikings, and they cut into that margin with a fumble recovery on the opening drive of the game. The Colts were driving into Minnesota territory but a botched hand-off between Joe Flacco and Jonathan Taylor turned into a turnover when Harrison Smith jumped on the loose ball.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 1:29 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 8:29 pm EST
 
Vikings inactives

Blake Cashman and Akayleb Evans are losses for Minnesota's defense.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 1:25 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 8:25 pm EST
 
Colts inactives

Tackle Bernard Reimann is out. Could be an issue against Minnesota's pass rush.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 1:24 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 8:24 pm EST

