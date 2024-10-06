Vikings vs. Jets score, takeaways: Minnesota stays perfect as Aaron Rodgers throws 3 interceptions in London

FINAL: Vikings 23, Jets 17
With the Jets rivaling to take a lead with less than a minute to play, Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepts Aaron Rodgers to give Minnesota the victory in London and moves them to 5-0.
The Minnesota Vikings remain perfect on the 2024 season thanks to some clutch play in the final seconds of their international matchup with the New York Jets. Sam Darnold's team was able to move to 5-0 with a 23-17 victory over the Jets from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London after veteran corner Stephon Gilmore came up with an interception off Aaron Rodgers with 45 seconds left in regulation.
Prior to the turnover, it looked as if the Jets were on the doorstep of pulling off a remarkable comeback, pushing the football to the Minnesota 26-yard line and trailing by six points. It was on that third-and-10 play where Rodgers tossed the football up the right sideline for Mike Williams, and Gilmore was able to come away with the interception.
That erased New York's comeback hopes after falling into a 17-point deficit in the first half. Out of the gate, it was a rough showing for the Jets. They mustered just seven points in the first half, and the offense looked out of sync, which included a Rodgers pick-6 thrown. The Jets defense was able to slow the Vikings offense in the second half, however, and Rodgers found Garrett Wilson for a goal-line touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a field goal game.
Rodgers, who passed the 60,000-yard passing milestone in this game, finished with 244 yards passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Garrett Wilson caught 13 of his 22 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown. As for the victors, Darnold threw for 179 yards and an interception. Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 92 yards receiving.
For more on how this game unfolded, check out our takeaways below:
Minnesota's defense was able to give Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense fits throughout the contest. He was sacked three times and tossed three interceptions, including a game-clincher and a pick-6 by Andrew Van Ginkel. That pressure, coupled with a stifling run defense, left the New York offense ineffective for a large majority of the contest.
Offensively, it wasn't as prolific for Minnesota as it had been in recent weeks, but it came up clutch when it needed to. Specifically, Sam Darnold had two clutch throws on the the team's final drive of the day outside of kneel downs. The quarterback completed chunk plays to wide receiver Justin Jefferson (25 yards) and then tight end Johnny Mundt (20 yards) that put Minnesota in field goal range to extend the lead to six. Just as important, it helped chew time off the lock and forced New York to burn a timeout.
New York was totally out of sync to begin this game, which contributed to it falling behind 17-0. On top of not being able to move the ball, it was also handing it to the opposition.
The Jets' first six drives went as followed:
The Jets were able to find the end zone in the final seconds of the first half to make it a 10-point deficit at the break, but they were climbing uphill from the jump. Had they come out a bit sharper, the game was there for them to take.
Of course, the key swing in this game came at the very end of the contest with former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore picking off Rodgers to secure the victory for Minnesota. Before that, it seemed like the momentum was building toward a Jets comeback, but the veteran corner made sure to shut that down with an impressive takeaway.
While Gilmore's interception clinched the game, Andrew Van Ginkel's put points on the board for the Vikings. The veteran linebacker picked off Rodgers in the first quarter and returned it 63 yards to give Minnesota a double-digit lead. This was just the fifth pick-6 thrown by Rodgers in his career.
From here, the Vikings will be on the bye in Week 6, while the Jets will head back to the United States to host the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football."
The absence of Aaron Jones was glaring for the Vikings on this drive. Had the back been healthy and on the field, I think Kevin O'Connell would've been much more focused on the ground attack to keep the clock moving with a field goal lead. After the field goal goes through the uprights, it's a 6-point Vikings lead.
Massive play for Justin Jefferson as the wideout hauls in a 25-yard reception on a second-and-9 situation. The Vikings needed a big play to keep position and churn clock.
Just like that, it's a three-point game in London! The Jets take advantage of strong field position and cash it in with an Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson at the goal line. It's just a 20-17 Vikings lead with New York carrying all the momentum currently.
The Jets get a massive turnover on defense. Minnesota faced with a third-and-long situation and Darnold tries to toss it deep where Brandin Echoles comes away with the interception. New York will now have the ball on the Vikings 42-yard line.
Minnesota can't take advantage of the prime field position and settled for a field goal after going three-and-out. Back to a 10-point lead with just over 12 minutes left to play in regulation.
All of a sudden, it's the Vikings offense that can't get anything rolling. That is their fourth straight punt.
Rodgers and Lazard were so close to connecting for another touchdown. It was a tremendous throw by Rodgers to fit it in a window for Lazard to make a play on it, but couldn't haul it in. A field goal makes it a one-score game all of a sudden.
Well, after the penalty for roughing the kicker, Aaron Rodgers is trotting back onto the field.
Aaron Rodgers is down on the field after taking a hit on a third-and-10 throw. After being looked at by trainers, the jets quarterback has walked off under his own power. Tyrod Taylor is the backup quarterback. Regardless, New York is punting the football away.
Sauce Gardner injury update: The NFL Network broadcast showed the Jets corner heading to the locker room without his helmet. The team has announced that he is being evaluated for a head injury.
Gardner is up and walking off the field with the training staff toward the blue medical tent. He collided with Jets linebacker Quincy Williams.
On the 26-yard reception by Jordan Addison, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner appears to have injured himself. He's down on the field and being looked at by trainers.
While it was an uninspiring drive, there was some history made by Aaron Rodgers.
And the Jets offense responds to that strong field position with a three-and-out ...
Massive opportunity here for the Jets to get back in this game. An interference penalty on Minnesota will give New York the ball at their 40-yard line.
Aaron Jones injury update: Per the NFL Network broadcast, the Vikings running back has been downgraded to OUT with a hip injury. It'll be Ty Chandler taking on the majority of the workload.
The Jets are finally on the scoreboard thanks to a 14-yard touchdown reception by Allen Lazard from Aaron Rodgers. Stops the bleeding just a bit and builds momentum heading into the locker room at halftime.
Just when the Jets had a little bit of a spark on offense, Harrison Smith came crashing off the edge to sack Aaron Rodgers on third down. New York is punting yet again.
C.J. Ham's goal-line touchdown helps make it a 17-0 lead for Minnesota.
New York's secondary has been called for three penalties on this drive alone.
And now it's the Jets defense that is putting the team behind the eight ball. Two DPI penalties have helped move the Vikings to the goal line.
Aaron Jones injury: Per the NFL Network broadcast, the Vikings running back is QUESTIONABLE to return due to a hip injury.
Don't understand that fourth down call either. The Jets could make it a one-score game with a field goal, but elect to go for it and -- as you might guess -- can't convert. Poor decision by Robert Saleh.
As a team, the Jets are averaging 0.8 yards per carry.
At the 11-minute mark of the second quarter, the Jets finally earn their first first down of the game. Rodgers connects with Tyler Conklin for a 25-yard gain.
It's almost an automatic that teams go for it in that setting, but I didn't love the decision there by the Vikings. Everything has been going their way and could go 13-0 with a field goal. Instead, they failed to convert and allow the Jets to gain a bit of momentum with the stop.