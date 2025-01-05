The Chicago Bears haven't given their fans much to cheer about over the past few weeks, but that changed on Sunday when the Bears managed to pull off one of the most creative special teams plays of the season.

After forcing the Packers to punt in the first quarter, the Bears sent DJ Moore back to return the punt. If Moore had actually fielded the ball, it would have been his first punt return since 2021, but the ball didn't go to Moore. Instead, he was used as a decoy and the punt ended up being fielded by Josh Blackwell.

After the punt by Daniel Whelan, everyone on the Packers' coverage team started running toward Moore, who pretended like he was about to catch the ball, but instead, it was Blackwell who ended up fielding the punt. If you're wondering how exactly this trick play worked, let's check it out.

The misdirection play by the Bears completely fooled the Packers and after Blackwell caught the punt, he ended up getting what might have been the easiest 94-yard punt return in NFL history.

The return by Blackwell was the Bears' first punt return TD since 2021 and the second-longest punt return of the NFL season, trailing only a 96-yarder by Jacksonville's Parker Washington.

The Bears season has been a disappointment so far, but they can end the year on a high note by beating the Packers. For the latest stats on the game and a live look at the current score, be sure to click here so you can follow our GameTracker.