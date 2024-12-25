Just one year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs fell on Christmas Day and used the loss as a rally through the AFC playoffs en route to the Super Bowl championship. Kansas City had to win two games on the road to get to the Super Bowl. However, that won't be the case this year as the Chiefs locked up home-field advantage on Christmas this time around, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers and improving to 15-1 on the season.

Kansas City clinched a first-round bye and won't have to play a meaningful game in quite a while. The Chiefs play just once over the next 24 days after winning three games in 11 days to lock up home-field advantage.

With the Chiefs locking up the No. 1 seed, Andy Reid decided to have some fun with his team. The Chiefs head coach dressed as Santa Claus to celebrate -- and gave his team speech in the suit. This was after Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce entered in heavy Santa coats.

"Merry Christmas," Reid said. "For the present, you get home-field advantage!"

Reid has his first 15-win regular season as a head coach in his 26th year (has 19 double-digit win seasons). The Chiefs are looking to become the first team since the 1965-1967 Green Bay Packers -- and first team in the Super Bowl era -- to win three straight championships.

Earning home-field advantage is a good start toward getting there.