The NFL's opening week has three divisional games: Saints vs. Panthers, Chargers vs. Raiders and Colts vs. Texans. That gives you plenty of recent NFL matchups to influence your NFL prop bets for players like Alvin Kamara, Justin Herbert, Davante Adams and Nico Collins. However, the player on these teams who may have the most decisive history against his Week 1 opponent is Indy's Jonathan Taylor. His NFL prop for rushing yards should be of high interest considering in his last three games versus the Texans, he has rushed for at least 143 yards each time.

Taylor's over-under is 74.5 in the latest NFL player props, potentially one of the most attractive NFL prop bets to consider for opening week. However, if you want to create Week 1 NFL parlay picks, then you'll have to add in more NFL prop bets. Are there any involving C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Stefon Diggs from that game to pursue?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL prop picks for Week 1

For the Sunday NFL slate, one of the model's top prop picks is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson going over 82.5 receiving yards. Jefferson's career average of 98.3 receiving ypg is highest in NFL history, while that average has increased in every year he's been in the league. Even dealing with a hamstring injury last year -- and catching passes from four different QBs -- Jefferson averaged a career-high of 107.4 receiving ypg. The Vikings face the Giants on Sunday, and Jefferson had a career day in his lone previous regular season game against New York.

Back in 2022, Jefferson tied career-highs in both targets (16) and receptions (12) against New York, while going for 133 yards and a touchdown. The Giants allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs last year and were destroyed by elite WRs like Jefferson. New York had seven games against wideouts that made last season's Pro Bowl, and the team allowed an average of 105.9 receiving yards to those receivers. That's close to what the SportsLine model projects for Jefferson on Sunday as it predicts the three-time Pro Bowler finishes with 101 receiving yards. See the model's other Week 1 NFL prop picks right here.

