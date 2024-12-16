The Week 15 NFL schedule concludes with a pair of games on Monday Night Football, as the Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders face the Atlanta Falcons. Bettors will have two games to choose from when placing NFL anytime TD bets, creating unique same-game parlay opportunities. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is coming off a two-touchdown performance against the Falcons last week and is +100 (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Week 15 anytime touchdown odds. However, he went scoreless in his previous six games, so can you trust him with your Vikings vs. Bears anytime TD bets?

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is -165 to score on MNF, the shortest price of any player in either game. Robinson has four rushing touchdowns in his last four games and is facing a Raiders defense allowing 27.8 point per game.

One Monday Night Football anytime touchdown prop we can reveal: The model likes Falcons wide receiver Drake London (+130) to score in its MNF anytime touchdown picks. London has established himself as the top target for quarterback Kirk Cousins, leading the team in receptions (75), targets (116) and receiving touchdowns (6). The third-year wideout has not scored a touchdown in his last four games, but he has commanded double-digit targets in three of those outings.

London is being offered at a more reasonable price this week due to his touchdown-scoring drought, making this an ideal opportunity to secure value. He is facing a Raiders defense that is allowing the third-most points per game in the NFL, and they gave up two receiving touchdowns to Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan last week. London's implied odds to score are 43.5% but the model predicts that he scores in well over 50% of simulations. See more Monday Night Football TD props here.

