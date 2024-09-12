The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints were two of the most impressive teams on the NFL Week 1 slate. Both teams won their games in blowout fashion, with the Cowboys beating the Browns 33-17, and the Saints defeating the Panthers 47-10. Now, the Cowboys will host the Saints in one of the marquee matchups on the Week 2 NFL schedule. Dallas is favored by 6.5 points in the NFL Week 1 odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and there are plenty of available game props in the NFL betting market.

With Saints vs. Cowboys being one of 14 games on the the Sunday NFL schedule, there will be plenty of opportunity for anyone looking to get in on the action on sites like PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper Fantasy and DraftKings Pick6. Before making your NFL prop picks and parlay lineups on sites like PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper, and DraftKings Pick 6, you need to see what SportsLine's proven computer simulation model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on the Week 2 NFL schedule and locked in its top NFL prop picks and predictions on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper, DraftKings Pick6, and Underdog Fantasy. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL prop picks for Week 2

For the Sunday NFL slate, one of the model's top prop picks is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson going over 218.5 passing yards. Baltimore hosts the Las Vegas Raiders, who allowed journeyman Gardner Minshew to throw for 257 yards in Week 1. Jackson had plenty of success throwing the ball himself in Week 1, putting up 273 yards through the air against an outstanding Kansas City Chiefs secondary.

The Ravens have quietly surrounded Jackson with an excellent group of pass catchers. Tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are matchup nightmares for opposing defenses, and second-year wide receiver Zay Flowers is one of the more explosive players in the league. With teams having to focus on stopping Baltimore's rushing attack, the potential is there for a big day through the air for Jackson on Sunday. See the model's other Week 2 NFL prop picks right here.

How to make picks on PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and DraftKings Pick6

The model has also identified an under-the-radar player who could go off for massive numbers because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of the model's picks, here.

What are the top NFL Week 2 prop picks for PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper, and DraftKings Pick6? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL prop picks and predictions from the SportsLine simulation model that is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.