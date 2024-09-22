Tua Tagovailoa is the fulcrum of the Dolphins' offense, evident by how much his injury has caused a shift in the Week 3 NFL lines. Miami was a 2.5-point favorite over Seattle before Tagovailoa got hurt last Thursday. Now, with Skylar Thompson under center for the Dolphins, there has been a 7-point line shift, with the Seahawks favored by 4.5 points in the Week 3 NFL odds. Miami is just 1-5 outright when Tagovailoa plays less than half of the snaps in a game since 2022.

The total has also changed, opening at 48.5 but since dropping seven points to 41.5. You could go all-in on this game in Week 3 NFL parlay picks by combining pro football picks for both the spread and the over/under. Those who jumped on those early NFL Vegas lines may have an advantage, so you don't want to wait any longer if the NFL betting odds continue to shift. Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 81-51-3 (61.3%, +24.65 units) since its inception in 2022. He is 2-3-1 with his best bets this season, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Buccaneers (-6, 41) to cover against the Broncos. Even with one of the brightest offensive minds of his generation in Sean Payton as head coach, Denver is stuck in mud on that side of the ball. It ranks in the bottom five in both points scored and yards gained, hasn't thrown a passing TD all year and has committed the most turnovers. Additionally, the Bucs have terrorized rookie quarterbacks like Bo Nix recently, winning four straight, covering in all four, and holding those rookies to zero TDs, three turnovers and 13 times sacked.

"I love this matchup for Todd Bowles' blitzing defense versus Bo Nix," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey (MCL) is out; his backups are shaky at best. This is a Denver offense that's averaged 2.8 yards per play in the first three quarters, before defenses moved into a less-aggressive mode." See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

