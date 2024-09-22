The Week 3 NFL schedule features a full slate of 16 games, and for the second straight week there are no teams favored by double-digits in the Week 3 NFL odds. Among the most bet-on Week 3 NFL matchups are Eagles vs. Saints (-2.5) and Cowboys vs. Ravens (-1) on Sunday. The Eagles, Cowboys, and Ravens all entered the season as top 2025 Super Bowl contenders, while the Saints have been arguably the most impressive team in the league through two weeks. Are the sharp money bettors in Las Vegas targeting the point spread for either game?

The NFL Vegas sharps were all over the New York Jets at -6 on Thursday Night Football. The result: New York cruised to a dominant 24-3 victory. Who are the sharps targeting on the remaining Week 3 NFL schedule? Before making NFL Week 3 picks or bets, you need to see the against the spread picks from the sharp money gamblers and professional football bettors in Las Vegas.

Sharp money bettors are notorious in Las Vegas for finding value in point spreads and betting lines that casual bettors may not see. These professional bettors are respected by sportsbooks in Vegas and all around the world, and their betting action often causes bookmakers to change their lines.

Jay Kornegay of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas joined SportsLine NFL expert Jimmie Kaylor to share who the Vegas sharps are backing in the Week 3 NFL odds. Kornegay is a longtime oddsmaker at the SuperBook, and has been a key player on the Vegas bookmaking scene for more than 25 years. He was inducted into the Sports Betting Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Now that the sharps in Las Vegas have had a chance to digest the Week 3 NFL odds, they've start to lock in their picks for the Week 3 NFL schedule. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Vegas NFL sharp money picks for Week 3

For Week 3, one of the Sharp Money plays the SuperBook has taken is the Baltimore Ravens (-1) covering against the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens' sense of urgency will be extremely high on Sunday as John Harbaugh's team looks to avoid an 0-3 start. If Baltimore loses in Week 3, history would suggest that they will more than likely not make the playoffs in 2024. Only one team since 2000 (the Texans in 2018) has qualified for the postseason after opening the season 0-3.

The Ravens have traditionally been one of the top rushing teams in the league, and they enter Week 3 averaging 168 yards per game on the ground. The Cowboys struggled to contain running back Alvin Kamara in Week 2, and Baltimore running back Derrick Henry can physically wear a defense down. If Lamar Jackson is at the top of his game the Ravens will present a lot of problems for the Cowboys on Sunday. See who else the Vegas Sharps are backing in Week 3 here.

How to get sharp money Vegas NFL ATS picks for Week 3

The Vegas sharps have also targeted two other NFL games and already locked in their against the spread picks. You can only see who they are backing in Week 3 here.

What NFL teams are the sharp money bettors in Las Vegas backing in Week 3? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks and best bets from respected professional football bettors in Las Vegas, and find out.