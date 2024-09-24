The Week 4 NFL schedule has three teams favored by at least a touchdown, according to the latest Week 4 NFL spreads. Jets vs. Broncos (+7), Chiefs vs. Chargers (+8) and 49ers vs. Patriots (+10) all have huge lines, and coincidentally, none of the heavy favorites have better spread records than their underdog opponents. So, if you're a fan of betting the underdog, then you could consider backing the Broncos, Chargers and Patriots in a Week 4 NFL parlay.

Chargers vs. Chiefs would give you the most recent historical data with the teams being divisional opponents. Both squads are 2-1 against the spread this season, and Justin Herbert owns a 5-2 ATS record versus Patrick Mahomes in their head-to-head matchups. Are there spread trends in Broncos vs. Jets or Patriots vs. 49ers that could assist with Week 4 NFL best bets? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 83-52-3 (61.5%, +25.50 units) since its inception in 2022. He went 2-1 last week.

For Week 4, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of over 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 4 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Steelers (-1.5, 40) on the road versus the Colts. Indy has a one-dimensional offense as QB Anthony Richardson hasn't shown consistency in his second season. He's completing under 50% of his pass attempts and has twice as many interception (six) as touchdown passes (three). His ineffectiveness will get even more of a spotlight on it going up against Pittsburgh's No. 1 defense, which also leads the NFL in third down defense and redzone defense.

With the passing game not much of a threat, the Steelers can devote their efforts in controlling the ground game, and they've been great in that regard. Hartstein points out how they've already contained two of the NFL's best running backs this season and should have similar results versus Jonathan Taylor in his reasoning to back Pittsburgh (-1.5) to cover. "Jonathan Taylor got untracked in Week 3, leading the Colts to victory with 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Similar success will be tough to come by versus Pittsburgh, which might have its best defense of the Mike Tomlin era. The Steelers shut down Bijan Robinson and J.K. Dobbins, and for the season are allowing 3.5 yards per carry," Hartstein told SportsLine. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing one team whose quarterback "typically thrives in this matchup." You can only see Hartstein's Week 4 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are Hartstein's top Week 4 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 4 NFL best bets from the Vegas expert who is up 25.50 units on NFL ATS picks, and find out.