Most Week 4 NFL parlay picks could include against the spread picks, but you shouldn't ignore the Over/Under, especially in one contest. Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football could be a playoff preview, and the teams have seen the scoreboard lit up in games this season. The Over is a combined 5-1 after both squads favored the Under last season. The latest Week 4 NFL lines have this game's total at 46.5, with just two games this week having higher NFL totals. In 2024, Ravens games are averaging 49.7 points, while Bills games are averaging 53.3.

However, the three previous matchups between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have seen an average combined point total of just 34.7. So, should your Week 4 NFL predictions for this game lean more towards the historical trend of the Under or more towards this season's data and the Over? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 83-52-3 (61.5%, +25.50 units) since its inception in 2022. He went 2-1 last week.

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Steelers (-1.5, 40) on the road versus the Colts. ittsburgh is just one of two teams still undefeated ATS this season, and it has covered in each of its last six regular-season games dating back to last season. The Steelers aren't just scraping by either during this run, as they have covered the spread by an average of 10.8 points. Meanwhile, Indianapolis is just 1-4 ATS over its last five as an underdog.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is going through a sophomore slump and ranks last in the NFL in completion percentage, second-worst in passer rating, and leads the league in interceptions. Now, he faces the top-ranked defense that has emerging players in addition to annual Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt.

"Edge Nick Herbig (2 sacks vs. Chargers) is a rising star on a unit that gives up 8.7 points per game. Look for Pittsburgh to force Anthony Richardson (6 INTs, 2 fumbles) into turnovers and improve to 4-0," Hartstein told SportsLine. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

