The New York Jets have never lost a game at MetLife Stadium started by Aaron Rodgers. As the future Hall of Fame quarterback likes to remind media members when they slip up, that dates back to last season when Rodgers was still credited with the victory when the Jets defeated the Bills, 22-16, after Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the contest. Last week, he played his first complete game at MetLife Stadium and led the Jets to a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots. The Jets remain at MetLife Stadium in the Week 4 NFL schedule and are 7.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos, according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds.

The Broncos shocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 26-7 victory on the road last week, so is Denver the team to side when making Week 4 NFL parlay picks? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 83-52-3 (61.5%, +25.50 units) since its inception in 2022. He went 2-1 last week.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Steelers (-1.5, 40) on the road versus the Colts. The Steelers and Vikings are the only teams 3-0 ATS this season and the Steelers have been favored by less than three points in back-to-back contests, so they have proven to be able to prevail against perceived evenly-matched opponents. The Steelers defeated the Broncos, 13-6, on the road in Week 2 and knocked off the Chargers, 20-10, at home last week. Pittsburgh is 2-0 on the road as it also defeated the Falcons, 18-10, in Atlanta in Week 1.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has struggled with his accuracy to begin the season. He is the only starting quarterback in the NFL to complete fewer than 50% of his passes (49.3%) this season and he hasn't completed more than 50% of his passes in any of his three starts. Although this is Richardson's second NFL season, he's only started seven career games after dealing with multiple injuries last year. Richardson is going up against arguably the best defense in the NFL this season with the Steelers allowing fewest points (8.7) and yards (229.7) per game this season. The Steelers have allowed the fourth-fewest completions and fifth-fewest passing yards this year and Hartstein expects Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and his defensive staff to frustrate the 22-year-old quarterback on Sunday. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

