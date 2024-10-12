No team is as favorable to the Under as the Chargers. Not only have they gone Under in every game this year, but the Under is also a resounding 16-3 over Los Angeles' last 19 games. That 84.2% under rate could make it an attractive leg to add to your Week 6 NFL parlay picks as the Chargers visit the Denver Broncos. The Under is 5-2 over these teams' last seven meetings in the latest NFL betting trends.

The other AFC West team in action on Sunday is the Raiders, who will host the Steelers. These teams have met in Las Vegas and Pittsburgh over the last two years, with the Steelers winning and covering each time. You could combine NFL picks against the spread, NFL money line picks, and NFL over-under picks from games involving AFC West teams into what could be a winning Week 6 NFL parlay. Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 84-57-3 (59.6%, +20.90 units) since its inception in 2022.

For Week 6, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 6 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Titans (-2.5, 43) to cover at home versus the Colts in an AFC South game. Tennessee won its last game before its bye, and the Titans have won eight straight games following a bye week, which is the NFL's second-longest active streak. They have a +12.8 average point differential in these games, and the Titans will bring a rested defense which leads the NFL in yards allowed into Sunday's matchup. Meanwhile, the Colts have lost four straight road games and three consecutive divisional games.

While it appears Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will return to the lineup, running back Jonathan Taylor is likely to miss another game with an ankle injury. Indianapolis had a season-low in rushing yards with him sidelined last game, and the Colts are also down multiple starters on the defensive side. Hartstein's also notes the long day that the Colts had last week in the 90-degree humidity in Florida, saying, "This injury-decimated Colts' defense was on the field for 69 plays against Jacksonville and goes on the road for the second straight week." See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 6 NFL parlays

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing a shocking underdog whose opponent is missing a "difference-maker" due to injury. You can only see Hartstein's Week 6 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are Hartstein's top Week 6 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 6 NFL best bets from the Vegas expert who is up 20.90 units on NFL ATS picks, and find out.