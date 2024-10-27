NFL road favorites have covered the spread at a 16-2 clip since the start of Week 5, putting road teams at 61-39-3 (61%) against-the-spread so far this season. That is the second-best winning percentage through seven weeks in the Wild Card era since 1990, and there are seven road favorites in the Week 8 NFL odds. Baltimore is the heaviest favorite of that group, listed at -8.5 against Cleveland in the Week 8 NFL spreads. The Browns are turning to veteran backup quarterback Jameis Winston following Deshaun Watson's season-ending Achilles injury.

Evaluating that quarterback change is a key factor in deciding which team to back with Week 8 NFL bets, so which side are sharp bettors in Las Vegas targeting in that matchup and other key games? Before making Week 8 NFL picks or NFL best bets, you need to see the against the spread picks from the sharp money gamblers and professional football bettors in Las Vegas.

Sharp money bettors are notorious in Las Vegas for finding value in point spreads and betting lines that casual bettors may not see. These professional bettors are respected by sportsbooks in Vegas and all around the world, and their betting action often causes bookmakers and sports betting apps to change their lines.

Jay Kornegay, EVP of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, joined SportsLine NFL expert Jimmie Kaylor to share who the Vegas sharps are backing in the Week 7 NFL odds. Kornegay is a longtime oddsmaker at the SuperBook, and has been a key player on the Vegas bookmaking scene for more than 25 years. He was inducted into the Sports Betting Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Since Week 3 (when this article was first published), the sharps have been crushing betting sites, going a combined 11-5 against the spread on their NFL picks.

Top Vegas NFL sharp money picks for Week 8

For Week 8, one of the Sharp Money plays the SuperBook has taken is the Dallas Cowboys (+4, 47) covering on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are tied for the least profitable team in the NFL over their last 11 games, covering the spread just three times during that stretch dating back to last season. However, quarterback Dak Prescott has been outstanding with extra rest in his career, covering the spread in six straight games and 12 of 15 since 2019, the best mark in the league.

Dallas had a bye last week following its blowout loss to Detroit, while San Francisco is coming off a double-digit loss to Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch. The 49ers have already ruled out Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, while George Kittle and Deebo Samuel are questionable. San Francisco has a losing record in games without McCaffrey and Samuel, so sharp bettors are backing the Cowboys on Sunday. See who else the NFL Vegas sharps are backing in Week 8 here.

