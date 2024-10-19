In the Kyle Shanahan-led San Francisco 49ers' struggle to get over the hump and win the Super Bowl, there has been one constant: Each time they have gotten close to putting a hand on the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 1994, the Kansas City Chiefs have stood in their way.

With three Super Bowls since 2019, the Chiefs have built a large part of their dynasty on the back of the 49ers, as they beat San Francisco in both Super Bowls LIV and LVIII. Both were epic contests -- particularly last year's Super Bowl, in which the two teams played nearly a full quarter of overtime before Kansas City delivered the finishing blow -- and both deprived the 49ers of a championship that the Bay Area so desperately craves. With the Chiefs seeking the league's three-peat this season, Kansas City is in the way of San Francisco's Super Bowl ambitions again. But they have a chance this weekend to take a step towards that as the 49ers host the Chiefs in Northern California.

While a win over the Chiefs cannot truly avenge the 49ers' most recent Super Bowl loss, knocking off the 5-0 Chiefs can go a long way towards proving that this year's team has the right stuff to get back to the biggest game of all. While the 49ers are only 3-3, they will enter this game coming off an NFC West divisional victory over the Seattle Seahawks and in position to take control of their division by going over .500.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

49ers vs. Chiefs spread, odds

San Francisco is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 47 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

49ers vs. Chiefs recent series history

Can you think of a shorter, more significant and lopsided history? Patrick Mahomes was drafted in 2017. He's faced the 49ers four times -- including twice in the Super Bowl -- and he's 4-0. In case you're wondering, the last San Francisco beat Kansas City was Oct. 5, 2014, when the 49ers prevailed, 22-17.