In their past iteration, the New England Patriots made getting back to the Super Bowl each and every year look incredibly easy when it is anything but. That's a lesson that the San Francisco 49ers are having to learn the hard way: After getting stunned by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, the 49ers let a Week 3 divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams slip away, leaving them 1-2 and dealing with a rash of injuries to star players making life for quarterback Brock Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan far more challenging than it was a year ago.

What the Niners cannot afford is a three-game losing streak, especially not at the hands of a New England Patriots team that is having problems of its own. The once-mighty Patriots have likewise lost two games in a row, including a particularly dismal 24-3 loss to the New York Jets a week ago that stands to challenge the makeup of their team in Year One under new head coach Jerod Mayo.

The performance of the Patriots' offense was particularly pitiful in Week 3, as all they could muster was 138 total yards including 61 passing yards, much of which was whittled down through five sacks taken by quarterback Jacoby Brissett and two more by rookie No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. What helps the Patriots, though, is the amount of star power that is on the injury report for San Francisco -- particularly All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who has yet to play this season as he deals with calf and Achilles injuries.

49ers vs. Patriots spread, odds

San Francisco is a big 10-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 39.5 points.

49ers vs. Patriots recent series history

Aside from perhaps both employing Jimmy Garoppolo for a time, the 49ers and Patriots don't have much of a shared history, having split two games in the last 10 years.