The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are set to square off for a Week 2 matchup on Sunday in Minneapolis. Both of these NFC clubs enter the second week of the 2024 regular season 1-0 after impressive victories against the New York teams in the opener. Minnesota thrashed the Giants by 22 points, while the 49ers took care of the Jets by 13.

As we now turn our attention to this head-to-head, injuries are a key storyline. The Vikings will be without second-year receiver Jordan Addison after he was unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers will again be without star running back and defending Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who is getting placed on injured reserve as he deals with calf/Achilles injuries. The star running back will now miss at least the next four games.

To better prepare for this Week 2 showdown, let's go over some other key storylines, give our prediction and, of course, inform you how to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+.

How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

TV: CBS

Odds: 49ers -4.5, O/U 46.5

One key for each side in NFC showdown

49ers: Can Mason carry the load again?

As we previously noted, Christian McCaffrey won't be playing in this game. So, it'll be Jordan Mason who gets the start in the backfield for the second week in a row. If you simply looked at stats from Week 1, you may not have even noticed that McCaffrey was sidelined as Mason filled his shoes admirably. The former undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech piled up 147 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the win over the Jets. His 28 total rushes were the most by a 49ers player in a game since Frank Gore in 2011 and the most in a game under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Naturally, it stands to wonder if he'll be able to continue playing at a high level to help cushion the blow of this Niners offense losing arguably the best back in the NFL.

Vikings: Can pass rush disrupt Purdy?

The Vikings defense feasted on Daniel Jones and the Giants offense in Week 1, largely thanks to their ability to apply pressure on nearly half of New York's dropbacks. Last year, Minnesota had a blitz rate of 50.7% and a pressure rate of 32.1%. In the Week 1 opener, they actually had a higher pressure rate (40.8%) while blitzing less (22.4%). Rookie Dallas Turner was a factor in that ability to get after the quarterback, being one of just two rookies to record a sack in Week 1. As it relates to this matchup, if Minnesota can knock Brock Purdy off his spot, it could go a long way in helping the Vikings pull off the upset as a home underdog.

Prediction

Sam Darnold was sharp against the Giants in Week 1, completing 79.2% of his passes to go along with 208 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While those are respectable numbers, it may say more about the opponent than it does Darnold. San Francisco's defense is a much different challenge, and that will likely become clear as this game unfolds. Even without McCaffrey, the 49ers have plenty of weapons to put up points on offense, and a defense that should be able to contain Justin Jefferson, particularly with Jordan Addison sidelined. The Niners are also 5-0 in their last five road games and have covered each. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 home games (including playoffs).

Projected score: 49ers 28, Vikings 17

The pick: 49ers -6