Coming off of the bitter memory of losing Super Bowl LVIII in overtime, the San Francisco 49ers' goal for the 2024 season could not have been more simple: Get back to the Super Bowl and win it. But as the regular season draws to close, the Niners' reality could not be further from what they had envisioned for themselves.

After winning the NFC West two years in a row and at times looking like an unstoppable force, the 49ers have crashed back down to Earth this season and carry a measly 6-10 record into their season finale against the Arizona Cardinals having already been eliminated from playoff contention. Injuries have been a considerable part of San Francisco's undoing, but they also enter their finale with a -24 point differential and simply have not been nearly as dominant as they had been over the course of a year and a half run that saw them make the NFC Championship Game twice and advance to the Super Bowl just 11 months ago.

While the Cardinals have made progress in their second year under coach Jonathan Gannon, they will also end the 2024 season with the disappointment of not making the playoffs, having been eliminated after a loss to the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. Arizona will finish with a sub-.500 record of 8-9 or 7-10, but it will surely settle for the opportunity to beat San Francisco and sweep its division rivals.

Where to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers

When: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. 49ers spread, odds



Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite against San Francisco, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 42.5 points.

Cardinals vs. 49ers recent series history

With their win in October, the Cardinals snapped a four-game losing streak to the 49ers and have put themselves in position to sweep San Francisco since 2021.