In a matter of just 11 days, the Seattle Seahawks have gone from surge to a swoon. After racing out to a 3-0 start to begin the 2024 season, the Seahawks were handed their first loss of the season in a Monday Night game in Week 4, then lost to the New York Giants on a short week in Week 5. And then, an even shorter week and a Thursday Night meeting with the San Francisco 49ers dropped them to 3-3, quickly zapping the team's optimism and leaving them searching for answers in the middle of October.

In turn, the Seahawks have been given 10 days of rest to try and find those answers, but they better have found them considering their next opponent: The Seahawks travel from the Pacific Northwest to the Southeast to face the Atlanta Falcons, who are humming along as one of the most explosive teams in the NFL over the last several weeks. After an improbable and thrilling overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons thoroughly handled the Carolina Panthers, 38-20, in Week 6, marking the second week in a row that they have put more than 35 points on the board as quarterback Kirk Cousins has begun to master the team's offense.

At 4-2, the Falcons enter this game tied for the NFC South lead with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Seahawks remain tied for the NFC West lead at 3-3 with the San Francisco 49ers. However, these two teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of momentum, with the Falcons looking to continue to ride its wave and the Seahawks trying to seize it for themselves once again.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Falcons vs. Seahawks spread, odds

Atlanta is a 3-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 51 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Falcons vs. Seahawks recent series history

This series has been balanced over the last few years, with neither Atlanta nor Seattle winning more than two straight games, although the most notable recent meeting was the NFC divisional round playoff game after the 2016 season. The Falcons won that contest en route to getting to Super Bowl LI.