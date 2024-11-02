There have been times over the years where the Detroit Lions have felt that their time has come and that everything they want to accomplish is right in front of them. Time and again, the Green Bay Packers have stood in their way. And sure enough, the seemingly unstoppable force of the Lions is now set to meet the immovable stumbling block that the Packers have proven to be for them.

Following a 52-14 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans, the Lions improved to 6-1 and have all the looks of a team that is set to roll towards its second consecutive NFC North title. But the problem is that the Packers are right there with them at the top of the division standings at 6-2 and have shown to be a team capable of overcoming adversity, namely in how they have found ways to win despite injuries to quarterback Jordan Love. Those characteristics were once again on display in Week 8, with backup Malik Willis again performing when called upon after Love was forced to leave the game with a groin injury.

Love's status for this critical division game has yet to be determined, but much is at stake in this game. Green Bay has a chance to prove the point that the division still belongs to them the way it has for a generation, while Detroit can deliver a statement that everything has changed with coach Dan Campbell leading the charge.

Where to watch Packers vs. Lions

When: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Packers vs. Lions spread, odds

Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 48 points.

Packers vs. Lions recent series history

While Detroit has begun to turn the tide of this rivalry more in its favor, Green Bay isn't backing down as it got a W in the last meeting about 11 months ago, ending the Lions' four-game win streak.