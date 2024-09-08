The AFC West may be dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs, who opened the 2024 NFL season with a thrilling last-second victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Two other teams in the division are hoping to make major strides under new leadership, however, in the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders won three of their last four games in 2023, then rewarded interim coach Antonio Pierce with the full-time gig, spending big to give the defensive mind a new front-seven centerpiece in Christian Wilkins. The Chargers, meanwhile, did their overhauling on the offensive side, with former Michigan and San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh reworking quarterback Justin Herbert's supporting cast.

It's only fitting that these teams' first matchup of 2024 will come against each other. How can you tune in when they clash to kick off this year's AFC West rivalry? Which players could be X-factors? And who's ultimately gonna win? Here's our preview and prediction:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 8 | 4:05 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Key matchups

WR Davante Adams (LV) vs. CB Asante Samuel Jr. (LAC): The Raiders may have major question marks under center, but journeyman starter Gardner Minshew at least has a proven No. 1 outlet in Adams, who's maintained Pro Bowl production into his 30s. Samuel, meanwhile, is easily the Chargers' top cover man, looking to make an even bigger leap as a perimeter defender. If he can manage to limit Adams, it could force Minshew to settle for less explosive targets like Jakobi Meyers.

The Raiders may have major question marks under center, but journeyman starter Gardner Minshew at least has a proven No. 1 outlet in Adams, who's maintained Pro Bowl production into his 30s. Samuel, meanwhile, is easily the Chargers' top cover man, looking to make an even bigger leap as a perimeter defender. If he can manage to limit Adams, it could force Minshew to settle for less explosive targets like Jakobi Meyers. OT Joe Alt (LAC) vs. DE Maxx Crosby (LV): Talk about a welcome-to-the-NFL introduction for Alt, the Chargers' first and top draft-day investment of the Jim Harbaugh era. While the Notre Dame product is considered NFL-ready, he could have his hands full opposite Crosby, a popular Defensive Player of the Year pick after three straight seasons with at least 30 quarterback hits. Keep in mind that Herbert is also just coming off a foot injury as the Chargers' signal-caller.

Talk about a welcome-to-the-NFL introduction for Alt, the Chargers' first and top draft-day investment of the Jim Harbaugh era. While the Notre Dame product is considered NFL-ready, he could have his hands full opposite Crosby, a popular Defensive Player of the Year pick after three straight seasons with at least 30 quarterback hits. Keep in mind that Herbert is also just coming off a foot injury as the Chargers' signal-caller. OT Thayer Munford Jr. (LV) vs. OLB Khalil Mack (LAC): Speaking of dangerous pass rushers, it's not hard to imagine this game coming down to the trenches. Minshew, after all, has proven relatively erratic as a passer, and one of his top blockers will be a vet in Munford who only became a regular up front down the stretch of 2023. Mack, meanwhile, may be aging at 33 but had arguably the game of his life against the Chargers last year, in which he totaled a whopping six sacks.

Burning questions

Chargers: What, exactly, will be Jim Harbaugh's calling card? The new coach has instilled old-school toughness in Los Angeles, and prioritized both the trenches and running backfield. For his grand return to the NFL, however, it remains to be seen how much he actually leans on the ground game, with former Baltimore Ravens teammates Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins atop the depth chart there. How he deploys a remade receiving corps will also be key to Herbert's next steps under center.

The new coach has instilled old-school toughness in Los Angeles, and prioritized both the trenches and running backfield. For his grand return to the NFL, however, it remains to be seen how much he actually leans on the ground game, with former Baltimore Ravens teammates Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins atop the depth chart there. How he deploys a remade receiving corps will also be key to Herbert's next steps under center. Raiders: Is Antonio Pierce's defense enough? That's not to say Las Vegas won't get some juice from the Minshew-to-Adams connection, or perhaps rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who could have a prominent role out of the gate. But with a relatively unproven Zamir White headlining the backfield, the Raiders feel more like a scrappy defensive outfit. The question is, will that identity actually lead to an uptick in wins? Especially against a seasoned coach like Harbaugh?

Prediction

The Raiders arguably have the edge in premium talent at more positions than you might think going into this divisional showdown; imagine if Justin Herbert had Davante Adams out wide, or if Los Angeles' front boasted Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins. Their quarterback situation is much less settled, though, even with Herbert coming off injury and making his debut in a brand-new system. Harbaugh's road to contention in the AFC West may not be easy, including against the silver and black here. But we trust his track record. Everywhere he's gone, he's found a way to get results in a hurry. So chalk this one up for the Bolts.

Projected score: Chargers 23, Raiders 17