We've got a highly entertaining Week 1 matchup on our hands between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk Cousins is slated to make his highly anticipated Falcons debut, while Russell Wilson may or may not be making his for Pittsburgh.

Wilson is questionable for the game as he is dealing with a calf injury. That could open the door for Justin Fields to make his first regular season start for the Steelers after he got the majority of the team's first-team reps during training camp.

Whoever starts for the Steelers will be without wideout Roman Wilson and starting offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo. Rest assured that Pittsburgh will lean on running back Najee Harris, who ran for 86 yards on 17 carries during Pittsburgh's win in Atlanta back in Week 13 of the 2022 season. On defense, it'll be interesting to see if the Steelers' defense (which made several big additions this offseason) is able to contain Cousins and Atlanta's impressive skill players, led by running back Bijan Robinson.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with our prediction for how Sunday's game will play out.

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Falcons

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Falcons -3.5, O/U 42

Steelers vs. Falcons prediction

I think the Steelers can win the game if they run the ball, protect the ball (which is never been one of Fields' strengths if he is in for Wilson) and protect whomever is in at quarterback. Cousins and Co. will make some plays, but the Steelers defense should be able to minimize those plays as long as the offense doesn't put them in bad spots.

Projected score: Steelers 16, Falcons 13

The pick: Steelers +3.5