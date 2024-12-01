At the start of December, division titles and playoff hopes are on the line across the NFL, whether it's in the great white north of Minnesota or the golden southwest of Arizona. For all their success so far this season, both the Vikings and Cardinals find themselves looking up at a division foe entering this pivotal month in the year, and both had greatly frustrating experiences a week ago -- albeit with opposite outcomes.

For the Vikings, what should have been a routine onside kick recovery to seal a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears turned into a complete disaster on special teams, as the Bears were able to recover the onside kick with 22 seconds left and then kick a field goal to force the game to overtime. Though Minnesota could have crumbled in that moment, they were able to dig deep and persevere as a 29-yard field goal by John Parker Romo allowed them to escape the scare with a 30-27 victory that improved them to 9-2, bit still leaves them chasing the 10-1 Detroit Lions for the NFC North title.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, had an opportunity to take firm control of the NFC West in a divisional showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, only to get beaten into submission and relinquish control of the top of the standings to Seattle. After being shut down in a 16-6 loss, the 6-5 Cardinals are now on the wrong end of a tiebreaker with the Seahawks for the division lead, and are only a slight step above the 5-6 49ers and Rams, making their trip to Minneapolis one that they can't afford to return from empty handed.

Vikings vs. Cardinals spread, odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 45 points.

Vikings vs. Cardinals recent series history

Minnesota has won three out of its last five games against Arizona. None of the contests have produced fewer that 43 points and the last two rung up tallies of 60 and 67 points.