After nearly a full season away from the NFL, Bill Belichick is prepared to return to the sidelines. The former New England Patriots icon has broadcast his intentions ever since failing to land a new top job in the 2024 offseason, and his recent interview for the University of North Carolina vacancy suggests he's open to any and all possibilities going on 73, with decades of experience already under his belt.

Where, exactly, is Belichick most likely to land in 2025? Here's our ranking of potential landing spots:

Off the board: New York Jets

This is the one team -- be it college or the pros -- that registers as off limits for Belichick, who has an open disdain for the largely dysfunctional ownership of Woody Johnson. The Jets might covet a proven winner after securing their 14th straight non-playoff season, but their legacy with Belichick was written long ago, when they named him their new head man back in 2000, only to watch him resign, take the same gig with the rival Patriots and go on a two-decade run of championship contention.

Zac Taylor has probably accomplished too much, including two straight AFC title bids from 2021-2022, to warrant a pink slip from owner Mike Brown. The Bengals have no doubt underachieved relative to their star power, however, most notably at quarterback, where Joe Burrow is enjoying another MVP-like season. And the defense is ripe for wholesale change. Were they to break from tradition and part with Taylor to get a leg up in the crowded AFC North, Belichick would almost certainly sign up for such a contender.

Team owner Jerry Jones has said he'd be open to working with Belichick; the question is whether Belichick would be open to doing the same, considering how large Jones' shadow looms in the Cowboys building and decision-making. Certainly the glitz and glamour is here, complete with a veteran quarterback in Dak Prescott and premium playmakers like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Belichick's defensive prowess would certainly be welcome. Who can predict how Jones will handle Mike McCarthy's expiring deal?

One of four teams with a current opening, the Bears possess a top quarterback prospect in Caleb Williams, plus some enviable secondary pieces, including on a top-10 scoring defense. They're also primed to own plenty of salary cap space in 2025. Would Belichick prefer a less frenetic signal-caller? Maybe. Would the Bears rather an offensively minded leader? Probably. Still, it's not hard to see how the club might be convinced of Belichick's older-school approach to winning, and sign up for his resume.

Giants owner John Mara may prefer to stick with Brian Daboll solely to promote continuity after burning through three previous coaches in a six-year span. Yet he's got a not-subtle affinity for Belichick, whose Patriots faced the Giants in two Super Bowls, meaning the two sides already have a mutual respect. Throw in the fact New York is well positioned to restock at quarterback via the draft, possesses solid defensive building blocks, and would allow Belichick to not only return to his roots (he spent 11 formative years with the team from 1979-1990) but steal the spotlight from the Jets in their own stadium, and you've got a match.

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

On the surface, it seems implausible that one of the greatest coaches in NFL history would come out of quasi-retirement to lead a so-so college program after never previously holding a job at that level. Belichick only got one NFL interview after his exit from the Patriots, though, and it's very possible he just doesn't want to be shut out of another top gig. UNC, meanwhile, showed a longtime commitment to previous coach Mack Brown, and could also offer a pathway to a top job for his son, Steve Belichick.

They've retained Doug Pederson despite all the air coming out of their team earlier this season, but all signs still point to a reset, thanks to a second straight year of muddled, sluggish offense that once again couldn't get the now-highly paid Trevor Lawrence in rhythm. Their defense could also use more disciplined oversight. From Belichick's perspective, the fit is also seamless: The AFC South is arguably the most winnable division in football, and team owner Shad Khan would likely supply Belichick with full personnel control.