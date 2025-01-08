The Baltimore Ravens lost one of their key offensive contributors in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns with wide receiver Zay Flowers going down with a knee injury. And now his status is a key storyline heading into the team's Wild Card Weekend playoff opener.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Flowers is considered "day-to-day" due to the injury, and added that it is not considered to be a season-ending ailment. Flowers is believed to have suffered a sprain, according to NFL Media, which opens the door for him to possibly miss the playoff opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That is looking more and more likely, per NFL Media, which reports that Flowers is a long shot to play Saturday night. Flowers was the only Ravens player who did not practice at all Tuesday.

Zay Flowers BAL • WR • #4 TAR 116 REC 74 REC YDs 1059 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Early in the second quarter, Flowers caught a short pass toward the left sideline from quarterback Lamar Jackson, and at the tail end of his 12-yard gain, Flowers tumbled to the ground and grabbed his knee. The Ravens initially listed him as questionable to return with a knee injury, but they ruled him out as the second half began.

The Ravens (12-5) played their starters on Saturday since a win against the Cleveland Browns (3-14) would clinch the AFC North division title and the AFC's No. 3 postseason seed. Flowers entered Week 18 as Baltimore's leader in receptions (73) and receiving yards (1,047), and he became the first wide receiver in franchise history to earn a Pro Bowl selection at the position.