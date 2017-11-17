Women become first Nigerian qualifiers, African bobsledders at Winter Games

Three women strive to be the best African representation 'the Winter Olympics have ever witnessed'

Three Nigerian women will represent their country at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and they'll make history when they do it.

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga finished the fifth of five qualifying bobsled races this week to ensure a trip to the PyeongChang Winter Games, as ESPN reported, and in doing so, they became both the first Nigerians set to partake in the Winter Olympics and the first Africans -- men or women -- to qualify for bobsledding.

Adigun is a familiar name in some Olympic circles, having represented Africa in 100-meter hurdles during the 2012 Summer Games in London. Teamed up with Onwumere, a 2015 African Games medal winner; and Omeoga, she helped Nigeria qualify for South Korea's contest.

"Our objective now is to be the best representation of Africa that the Winter Olympics have ever witnessed," Adigun said, per ESPN, right on cue with the bobsled team announcing Visa and Under Armour sponsorships.

