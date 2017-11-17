Women become first Nigerian qualifiers, African bobsledders at Winter Games
Three women strive to be the best African representation 'the Winter Olympics have ever witnessed'
Three Nigerian women will represent their country at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and they'll make history when they do it.
Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga finished the fifth of five qualifying bobsled races this week to ensure a trip to the PyeongChang Winter Games, as ESPN reported, and in doing so, they became both the first Nigerians set to partake in the Winter Olympics and the first Africans -- men or women -- to qualify for bobsledding.
Adigun is a familiar name in some Olympic circles, having represented Africa in 100-meter hurdles during the 2012 Summer Games in London. Teamed up with Onwumere, a 2015 African Games medal winner; and Omeoga, she helped Nigeria qualify for South Korea's contest.
"Our objective now is to be the best representation of Africa that the Winter Olympics have ever witnessed," Adigun said, per ESPN, right on cue with the bobsled team announcing Visa and Under Armour sponsorships.
-
U.S. Ski Team unveils 2018 Games look
Team USA will be decked out in Spyder in PyeongChang
-
Aly Raisman accuses Nassar of abuse
Dr. Larry Nassar is currently facing 22 state charges in Michigan
-
Putin attacks U.S. amid doping scandal
Putin says the United States is trying to 'discredit his government' with recent allegations...
-
USA, Canada Olympic hockey unis unveiled
The new USA and Canda hockey jerseys for the 2018 Winter Olympics leave plenty to be desir...
-
Olympic torch begins journey to Seoul
The torch was lit in ancient Olympia on Tuesday and has started its long journey
-
McKayla Maroney: I was sexually abused
The Olympic champion is one of many women speaking up with the #metoo movement
Add a Comment