The first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals begin on Tuesday, when Arsenal host Newcastle United in a game between two of the Premier League's top five sides.

Arsenal are undefeated in their last 13 games across all competitions, including a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in the quarterfinals last month. Newcastle, meanwhile, have won each of their last six games and outscored the opposition 18 to two, their high-scoring tendencies including a 3-1 win over Brentford in the final eight. The two sides will meet again on Feb. 5 at St James' Park, where the side with the better aggregate score at the end will advance to the final.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners have held steady for the last two months, mounting a 13 game unbeaten run that has allowed them to rise up to second place in the Premier League and clinch their first berth in the EFL Cup semifinals since the 2021-22 season. There's been a little bit of inconsistency buried underneath that strong streak, though – Arsenal have racked up goals against some opponents while struggling offensively on other days, sparking concerns about the state of their attack. Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion fell in the latter category, with the Gunners mustering just three shots on target and less than one expected goal.

Injuries have hampered Arsenal's attacking output all season, first through Martin Odegaard's ankle issue in the fall and now Bukayo Saka's hamstring injury that will keep him out for several months. The offense has survived so far without Saka, but a favorable schedule during the festive period is less of a test than a cup semifinal against Newcastle, so this game could offer a true look at their long-term prospects without the England international. Manager Mikel Arteta, though, will be relieved to have the team's top goalscorer, Kai Havertz, back after dealing with an illness.

Newcastle United: Six games into a winning streak, Newcastle United might be the most in-form team in the Premier League right now and within touching distance of a top four spot, an impressive feat without the injured Callum Wilson and Nick Pope. A favorable schedule over the last month, though, means that Tuesday's clash at Arsenal will offer a real chance to size up the Magpies' top four and trophy-winning ambitions.

Eddie Howe's side will hope to improve from Saturday's 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur, where they did come out with another win but capitalized off of big mistakes by the opposition and were on the back foot as Spurs searched for an equalizer for the majority of the second half. How their in-form attack stacks up against Arsenal's defense in particular will be another big question – even for the Gunners' offensive inconsistencies, they have only conceded 10 goals in their last 13 games.

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Jan. 7 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Jan. 7 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London, England

: Emirates Stadium -- London, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Arsenal -135; Draw +295; Newcastle United +350

Projected lineups

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard

Newcastle United: Dubrovka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Prediction

This might not be an easy game for either side, but expect Arsenal to rise above their challenges again and earn a first leg advantage. It might be a narrow one, though, since both sides have fairly sturdy defenses. Pick: Arsenal 1, Newcastle United 0