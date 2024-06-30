Panama have a chance to progress to the Copa America knockout rounds on Monday when a win over Bolivia could be enough to see them book a spot in the last eight. The high-stakes Group C finale comes four days after Panama surprisingly defeated the U.S. 2-1, taking advantage of an early red card given to the opposition. They technically still rank behind the U.S. in the standings on tiebreakers, but a favorable matchup against Group C bottom-dwellers Bolivia means there's optimism on Panama's side heading into the matchup.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Monday, July 1 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Monday, July 1 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Fla.

: Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Fla. TV: FS2 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS2 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Bolivia +480; Draw +290; Panama -165

Group C outlook

While Uruguay top the group with six points, Panama are tied on points with the second-place U.S. team and stand a real chance of leapfrogging them thanks to the schedule. Los Canaleros have to play last-place Bolivia, who have zero points so far and have conceded seven goals in the competition. It means that they can match or better the U.S. on points by the final whistle, they might be able to overcome the +2 goal differential advantage the tournament hosts have on them and book a spot in the last eight in the process.

Storylines

Bolivia: This has been far from an ideal trip to the Copa America for Bolivia, who have been outscored seven to zero by their opponents so far. Their group stage finale is expected to be their easiest matchup, but that does not mean it will actually be easy -- Panama might not hand them a 5-0 drubbing à la Uruguay on Thursday, but Bolivia's porous defense leaves them vulnerable to conceding against most opponents. It also does not help that Bolivia do not boast a ton of natural goalscorers on their roster -- Rodrigo Ramallo leads the Copa America squad with just seven goals for his national team in 40 appearances.

Panama: What many predicted would be a dead-rubber game now has remarkably high stake. Panama will likely aim to score plenty against Bolivia in order to not just beat them but pad their goal difference with a spot in the last eight on the line, and it helps that they have scored in each of group stage games so far. Los Canaleros have spread out the goalscoring duties but Caesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo were quite effective against the U.S. and may be counted on again against Bolivia. The team will be without Adalberto Carrasquilla, though, who got a red card for a reckless foul on Christian Pulisic towards the end of their win over the U.S. on Thursday.

Prediction

The incentive is on Panama to pick up a sizable win on Monday, and while three's little indication this could be a blowout, expect them to get the job done with a little margin for error. Whether or not it will be enough to send the U.S. packing, though, is a different story. Pick: Bolivia 0, Panama 2