Cabo Verde pulls off historic World Cup upset in debut with scoreless draw against Spain

It may never get better than their first day at the World Cup for Cabo Verde, who marked their first game at the tournament by holding European champions Spain to a stunning 0-0 draw in Atlanta.

Even with the injured Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams confined to the bench Spain were overwhelming favorites to win and win well against the African debutants, representing a nation of less than 500,000 citizens, the smallest team by land area ever to play at this tournament. Though they were inevitably pinned back by their more illustrious opponents, Cabo Verde were not flattered by the result.

Goalkeeper Vozinha had seven saves to make, a great deal in most games, but only a handful of them really tested the man from Chaves, who play in the second tier of Portuguese football. His opponents included a Ballon d'Or winner, a full back who has just made a $70 million move to Real Madrid and a frontline that included two representatives from Barcelona.

That illustrious XI certainly dominated possession and territory and the final reading of this is that it is a game where Spain made enough chances to win. Ferran Torres hit the crossbar in the first half and also saw a shot blocked the excellent Diny Borges. Midfielder Fabian Ruiz went close in the second before Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was forced to call for the cavalry, Yamal introduced midway through the second half. He teed up fellow substitute Mikel Merino, who fired too close to Vozinha.

Ultimately though, a team of Spain's quality could and should have done more. It took half an hour for the Euro 2024 winners to even manufacture a touch for starting center forward Mikel Oyarzabal as their typically patient possession play veered far too close to trundling and awkward. The introduction of Yamal and then Williams brought the threat down the flank that Ferran Torres and Gavi did not, but it was too late to puncture a rearguard that had grown in confidence.

The Cabo Verde government had declared a national holiday to celebrate their side's debut at the tournament. Perhaps commemorating this outstanding defensive display should become an annual feat. This result will certainly be one for the history books, ranking alongside the USA's win over England in 1950, North Korea stunning Italy in 1966 and Cameroon beating Argentina in 1990 as one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history.

Cabo Verde have given themselves a tough act to follow.