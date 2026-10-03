"Dos a cero." It's a moment that lives in the minds of American soccer fans, the defining momentin the United States men's national team rivarly with Mexico. The scoreline that defines how the USMNT outpaced their regional rivals in critical victories. Mauricio Pochettino, on the other hand, has yet to win a game in this rivalry, a fact that won't be lost upon him. Still, Pochettino getting his first victory my ultimately be a footnote on Saturday, as we're beginning to see what will define this rivalry for the next 10-15 years: Cavan Sullivan and Gilberto Mora.

The two 17-year-olds are taking the world by storm, while still being in their domestic leagues playing in central midfield, and each could also be the best prospect produced by either nation when it's all said and done. That's plenty of pressure, but each seems to be ready for it at a young age, which makes this an even more exciting prospect. Mora has already gone to the World Cup with El Tri, and while Sullivan is in his first camp with the senior national team, he's showing that he belongs and that he's ready for the moment as the future has never been brighter for either country.

The USMNT veterans like Antonee Robinson are making sure that the younger members of the squad know what to expect, as this kind of match is different gravy. The crowd is usually pro-Mexico, even when playing in the United States; the tackles are harder, and be it a friendly or a competitive match, everyone wants to win.

"It feels really personal, and you want to be the winner of that derby in that kind of sense," Robinson said, reflecting on the match ahead of USMNT training. "And that's what we're going to look to bring now. No one's walking into this thinking it's a friendly."

Sergino Dest backed up that assessment.

"It's gonna be like a little war on the field, you know," Dest said, describing what the younger players can expect coming into this rivalry match. "Obviously, these are the toughest games, and you will feel it, the crowd, the fans from both sides, the atmosphere is gonna be amazing, and obviously sometimes they can be a little bit nervous; it's normal. But the only thing I can help them with is just to stay calm and believe in all the abilities they trained for all these years, and just show what you've got because that's what we need. "

For Sullivan, given that the beginning signs of his post-World Cup breakout came facing Cruz Azul with the Philadelphia Union, he'll know what to expect as the USMNT look to build toward taking the next step forward. Mexico are the reigning Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League champions, which is something that the USMNT can look to change in November when they enter Nations League play in the semifinal round. But for now, the young guys have adjusted well as Pochettino has experienced players around them to lead the way in camp during this learning experience.

"The guys who have come into camp new and haven't obviously experienced this kind of first-team level before; they're obviously getting to grips with the level and the intensity of training, the intensity of matches when they first play," Robinson said. "But then as soon as game day happens, that kind of goes out the window, and it's deal with the task at hand, and the older boys who are more experienced will be there to kind of give our sort of guidance to the boys. But they just got to get out there and perform and show the fight that everyone has to show to get to this level and be representing the States."

That adjustment has worked so far, and it's part of why it doesn't feel like a stretch to say that Sullivan will be part of this squad for years to come. He has already been one of the best performers in Major League Soccer, matching Lionel Messi with 13 combined goals and assists since the World Cup final as he has led the Union into a playoff spot from being in the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The call into Pochettino's squad was one that was earned, and he has looked like he has belonged in the early going. Given Sullivan's age, it wouldn't have come as a shock if he came into camp and was out of his depth during this learning experience, but while he's still searching for his first goal contribution with the national team, he hasn't looked out of place at all, and Mexico will be a perfect test to help add to that. Sullivan isn't alone in looking like he belongs, with Julian Hall and Justin Ellis thriving in attack, which is just why there's so much excitement around this team. Mexico already have their teenage hope in Mora, who was in midfield during the summer's World Cup, and American versions are coming through to help define this rivalry for years to come.

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Sullivan and Mora play slightly different positions in midfield, with Mora operating a bit deeper, but they're excelling at their clubs, and where they end up could be impressive as well. Mora has signed a new contract with Club Tijuana, while Sullivan has an arrangement to head to Manchester City once he turns 18 next year, as despite their age, the signs of superstardom are there. Sullivan still has a way to go to match Mora when it comes to importance to his national team right now, but he's moving in the right direction, which is all that American fans can ask for. Soccer is better when the United States and Mexico are both battling for supremacy and with these two, the core of that will be set for years to come.

How to watch USMNT vs. Mexico, odds

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max

Odds: USMNT +145; Draw +250; Mexico +170