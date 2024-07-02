Costa Rica eye a win in their group stage finale against Paraguay on Tuesday, hoping it will be enough to boost their slim chances to make the Copa America quarterfinals.

The Central American side are technically within touching distance of Brazil after tying the nine-time Copa America champions last week but will need to beat a Paraguay team that's already out with two losses on their record. The question facing Costa Rica is if the draw that keeps them alive was a fluke that's more indicative of Brazil's issues, or if it's a sign that they can cause some trouble as the group stage wraps up.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, July 2 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 2 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas

: Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas TV: FS2 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS2 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Costa Rica +300; Draw +220; Paraguay +105

Group D outlook

Colombia occupy top spot with six points, while Brazil are in second with four points. Costa Rica are in third with one point and can catch up to Brazil with a win over Paraguay plus a Colombia win. Costa Rica have to make up a big goal differential disadvantage, though -- theirs currently sits at -3, while Brazil is at +3. Paraguay, meanwhile, are in last place with zero points.

Storylines

Costa Rica: The youngest team at this year's Copa America has had an interesting tournament, surviving Brazil's intense offense to register a 0-0 draw, only to lose 3-0 to Colombia just days later. This matchup against Paraguay should hopefully provide some answers as to how good this team really is, especially since there are still some lingering questions about how they rank against some lower-ranked teams. Chief among those concerns is the fact that Costa Rica have yet to score their first goal of the tournament, which maybe should come as little surprise since veterans Joel Campbell and Francisco Calvo are the only ones on the roster with 10-plus international goals.

Paraguay: The bottom dwellers of Group D, things have not been ideal for Paraguay at the Copa America. They picked up back-to-back defeats against Colombia and Brazil, the latter of which was lopsided -- Brazil won 4-1, while Paraguay's Andres Cubas picked up a red card in the 81st minute. They will have to cope without the midfielder to finish out the group stage but may enter the final matchup in Group D with some optimism. Paraguay have managed to score in both games thanks to Omar Alderete and Julio Enciso, and with Miguel Almiron around, they may have some goals in them before they exit the tournament.

Prediction

This may not be the most riveting matchup available on Tuesday night, but there's no reason to suggest entertainment will not be in store once these two hit the pitch. Expect Paraguay to continue their scoring streak and end their Copa America on a high, rising out of the bottom spot in the process. Pick: Costa Rica 0, Paraguay 1