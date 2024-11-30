FC Barcelona are currently leading the La Liga table, holding a four-point margin on Real Madrid (who have also one game in hand), but also drew one and lost another match in the last two games played in their domestic competition. The clash against Las Palmas is the perfect opportunity to overturn their current form in the Spanish league and react after a disappointing moment. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 30 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona -699; Draw +750; Las Palmas +1400

Team news

FC Barcelona: Hansi Flick has announced Lamine Yamal's comeback after an ankle injury and the Spanish talent will definitely feature in the home game on Saturday, as the same coach announced in the pre-game press conference: "He's back and he's ready to play. We haven't decided yet if he'll start, but he will play."

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Las Palmas: We shouldn't expect many surprises for the guests, with striker Fabio Silva leading the attack. Las Palmas are currently fighting to avoid relegation and lost their last home game against Mallorca over the weekend.

Potential Las Palmas XI: Cillessen; Rozada, Suarez, McKenna, Munoz; Essugo, Campana; Sandro, Rodriguez, Fuster; Silva.

Prediction

With Lamine Yamal's return, Flick can finally have his best player in the team again and it can be a boost for their title hopes. Pick: Barcelona 3, Las Palmas 0.