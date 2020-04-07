FIFA issues guidelines for transfer windows, contracts and more during coronavirus shutdown
The soccer calendar has had to make some big adjustments
With the coronavirus pandemic bringing soccer around the world to a pause, FIFA has established some new guidelines to deal with the unprecedented situation. On Tuesday, FIFA announced a variety of changes that are being proposed to deal with the suspended seasons, including what will happen with player contracts and the transfer window.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly changed all the factual circumstances around football for this season. So, FIFA, together with the stakeholders, has come up with some practical ideas and proposals to tackle these new circumstances. Whilst this will not solve each and every problem, it should serve to bring a measure of stability and clarity to football for the foreseeable future. We hope that this collaborative effort, under the leadership of FIFA, can provide a positive example of how football can come together and show unity, solidarity and a spirit of compromise in order to face the challenging times ahead. But before these times come, one thing must be clear to everyone, especially now: health comes first, well before football," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on FIFA.com.
Here are the key things to know from the new set of guidelines:
Contracts
This is a big one, because a lot of players may be in the final year of their contract with it expiring over the summer or other players could be nearing the end of a loan deal. The proposal is for contracts to be extended until the season actually ends, be it July, August or whenever. So if a contract was to expire June 30, it will now expire when the season is completed. Also, players who have signed to join a club for next season will do so when the 2020-21 season actually begins. So, it's essentially keeping these contracts with their intentions, just on an altered timeline.
Transfer window
The summer transfer window will be adjusted like the contracts. Officials are aiming to move the transfer window between the end of this season and the beginning of next season, whenever that may be. Some leagues have different days for when their transfer window opens and closes, and no specific dates were mentioned as it all depends when this season actually finishes. It's unclear if the window would be potentially shortened if the offseason has to be cut.
FIFA stated the following in regards to the window:
At the same time, FIFA will try to ensure, where possible, an overall level of coordination and will also bear in mind the need to protect the regularity, integrity and proper functioning of competitions, so that the sporting results of any competition are not unfairly disrupted.
Financial impact
The guidelines also suggest that clubs and players work together to find agreements to help with the financial impact. As we've seen from Barcelona, Juventus and other clubs, numerous players and coaches are accepting reduced salaries to help clubs during this time and especially to help full-time employees of the clubs. FIFA said it will handle cases of parties who can not come to an agreement.
-
Belarusian Cup April 8 odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveals its top picks for April 8.
-
DOJ: FIFA execs bribed to gift World Cup
FIFA executives were bribed to vote for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosts, the U.S. Department...
-
Spurs' Son set for military boot camp
Son is serving his mandatory training with the Premier League on hold
-
La Liga president aiming for May return
La Liga president Javier Tebas is hoping to resume play at some point in the summer
-
William Hill bettor hits massive parlay
This parlay paid off big-time for one New Jersey bettor
-
Arena, Wynalda look back at MLS debut
A match on April 6, 1996 in San Jose was the start of soccer's revival in the United States
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...
-
Liverpool crashes out of Champions League
The Reds crash out of the competition much earlier than expected