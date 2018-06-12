FIFA World Cup Bracket Challenge 2018: Advanced computer simulation has surprising upset picks

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on Thursday when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in Group A action. The world's biggest sporting event will feature 32 teams competing for the sport's ultimate prize. With so many World Cup matches taking place over the next month, fans around the world will be competing in the FIFA World Cup Bracket Challenge. Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup brackets on FIFA's official site or anywhere else, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics -- the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful "Soccerbot" model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent!

Now, the Soccerbot, which analyzed every group fixture and potential knockout matchup, has revealed its optimal bracket, including a World Cup champion.

If you're looking for a pick that will give you a huge edge in your 2018 World Cup bracket, Sumpter's model says you should back Costa Rica with confidence.

Costa Rica, a team with 500-1 odds to win the World Cup 2018, is making its fifth appearance in the FIFA World Cup. The most surprising team last time around, Costa Rica is hoping for another quarterfinal run in Russia.



Costa Rica won its group at the 2014 World Cup that included England, Italy and Uruguay. This year, Costa Rica is paired with World Cup favorites Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia in Group E, one of the most highly-contested 2018 World Cup groups.



The island nation may not have the horsepower of some of the world's elite teams, but it possesses one of the top goalkeepers in Real Madrid's Keylor Navas. He has won three Champions League titles with the Spanish club since he joined.

Don't be fooled by Costa Rica's tough draw -- Sumpter's model is all over Los Ticos to advance to the knockout stage.

Another thing we can tell you: After failing to make it out of group play in the 2014 World Cup, Spain rebounds in a huge way and makes a deep run in the 2018 World Cup.

Despite going into the 2014 World Cup as the favorites in Group B, Spain was knocked off by Chile and the Netherlands and finished third in group play, failing to advance to the knockout rounds.

Spain is looking to get back into 2010 form, when it won the World Cup. A mixture of up-and-coming talent and veteran leadership should be a combination that helps Spain make a deep run again this year. Sumpter's model is high on this squad, giving Spain a 15.7 percent chance of winning it all -- the third-highest percentage of any team in the tournament.

