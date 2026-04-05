While the story out of the international break was surely Italy shockingly missing the World Cup for the third consecutive time, another international dream was coming to an end as Jamaica also fell to DR Congo, missing out on qualifying for the World Cup and extending a drought that has gone on since 1998.

It was the best chance for the Reggae Boyz to qualify with the World Cup expanding to 48 teams, meaning that Concacaf also received six qualifying spots, where they didn't have to tussle with the continent's big three of the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Given the downfall of Costa Rica who were consistently the third or fourth best side in the region, the stage was set for Jamaica to make their grand return to the world's stage giving members of the squad a chance to play in the World Cup but what happened instead was a roundabout journey of three managers overseeing the squad. Rudolph Speid took over far too late to make a difference on a disjointed squad at the FIFA playoff in Mexico during the March international break, meaning that now they'll have to go in a new direction after Speid has stepped down after failing to make the World Cup and the federation leaning into dual national recruitment falling flat, also denying us of some great World Cup kits.

With the World Cup as the greatest recruiting tool in the world, the federation leaned hard into recruiting English players with heritage on the island, with players like Demarai Gray, Leon Bailey, and Ethan Pinnock all bolstering the side. It's something that plenty of Concacaf sides did, such as Curacao, who used players born in the Netherlands to become the smallest nation ever to qualify, but it's more than just talent on the field that got them there. It was a concerted effort from top to bottom with people working toward the same goal and still having internal development in their own country, something that has not been the case for Jamaica.

The wheels began to wobble in 2022 when team captain and three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake called Jamaica a "joke program" when Icelandic manager Heimir Hallgrimsson was hired, and following that, the manager would go on to have one of the worst points per game ever before crashing out of the Copa America group stage while scoring only one goal and conceding seven in three matches.

Those comments from Blake and his subsequent absence from the national team for a friendly against Argentina led to Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob Marley and one of the biggest supporters of the Jamaican men's and women's national teams, saying on Instagram, "Why do I feel he's being punished for standing up to the Jamaica Football Federation? The whole world is watching @jff_football."

In that same statement, she said that Blake needed to stand up for what he believed was right, and Blake doubled down.

"We have so much talent which is going to waste because of lack of leadership and direction," he said in an interview with the Jamaica Gleaner. "Coaches and players have been changed, but the results remain the same, and there is a common denominator. So, what does that say?"

These issues wouldn't be limited to the men's side either, as following the 2023 Women's World Cup, the Reggae Girlz announced that they had not received full payouts for their World Cup performances, leading to them boycotting playing before finally that issue was resolved in October of 2023, although even that is up for debate as some national team members said that it remains an outstanding issue following JFF's statement.

These alone show what Blake was getting at: the issues with Jamaican soccer run much deeper than the coach, but losses under Steve McClaren, especially a 2-0 loss to Curacao in World Cup qualifying, were things that doomed Jamaica, putting them in a tough position to make it. On paper, the Reggae Boyz may have had more talented players, but Dick Advocaat's team had a coordinated vision, and it's why they're in the World Cup instead.

Even making it to the playoffs, Jamaica struggled, only winning their first match, facing Oceania side New Caledonia by a 1-0 margin as the players struggled to get into a groove together. It's an issue that can come with hurried dual-national recruitment, as players can't build chemistry, and with the coaching staff constantly changing, so has what's expected of the players. Never settling on a core group during this time, a period which should have celebrated the country's rich history, has now been lost.

Now, with Blake being 35, he may have missed his final chance at making the World Cup, as this cycle is truly a what-could-have-been, and it's time for the federation to look back and reflect on everything that went wrong. With the World Cup expansion, they'll still stand a better chance of qualifying for the 2030 World Cup than in years past, but they can't make the same mistakes again, and it all starts at the top.