The NWSL playoffs are officially here, with eight teams taking part in an expanded version of the postseason that begins on Friday with the quarterfinals.

The focus of the quarterfinals will be on the top four finishers in the regular season – Shield winners Orlando Pride, the Washington Spirit, reigning champions NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Kansas City Current. The group created some distance between them and the rest of the league's teams, finishing at least 16 points or more ahead of fifth place. The question for this round will be whether or not they can continue that form in the postseason, or if the other four teams standing in their way can advance in a win-or-go-home match.

Gotham's game against the Portland Thorns is also one to keep an eye on, since it could be the final game of Christine Sinclair's career.

Ahead of this weekend's action, here are picks and predictions from the CBS Sports team.

Postseason format and bracet

The NWSL Playoffs will kick off on Friday, and the top four ranked teams will face off against each other in a quarterfinal format. The quarterfinal winners will face off in the semifinals on Nov. 16, hosted by the higher-seeded team, and the 2024 NWSL Championship will crown a new winner on Nov. 23 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

Quarterfinals schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, Nov. 8

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m. (Prime)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage, 12 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Nov. 10

Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC 3 p.m. (ABC)



Sandra Herrera Pardeep Cattry Mike Goodman Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars Pride Pride Pride Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage Current Current Current Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC Spirit Spirit Bay FC NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns Gotham FC Gotham FC Gotham FC

Attacking Third brackets