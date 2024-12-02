Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Orlando Pride -- The Pride capped off a ridiculously phenomenal season with the 2024 NWSL Championship. They were unstoppable throughout the year and look poised for another run with so many key players locked up for future seasons, including Barbra Banda, Ally, Watt, Summer Yates, and Angelina. Head coach Seb Hines and general manager Haley Carter are also ready to run it back next season. There's also the question of what comes next for Marta.

2. Washington Spirit +2 Spirit head coach Jonatan Giraldez got his first taste of NWSL action, and losing, in his arrival during the second half of the season. While the team doesn't have collective hardware, they have plenty to build upon for 2025. Croix Bethune earned NWSL Rookie and Midfielder of the Year honors, and general manager Mark Kirkorian has set the club up for future success with plenty of young talents alongside Bethune. Hal Hershfelt, Makenna Morris, Courtney Brown, Hailey Steinbrook, and more had crucial roles down the stretch as injuries hit the Spirit. However, any team with Trinity Rodman will be a threat.

3. NJ/NY Gotham FC -1 The group let a semifinal slip away from them and they'll be motivated by that. General manager Yael Averbuch West secured the best free agent class last offseason with Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, and Rose Lavelle. Add in unsung hero Ella Stevens and 2023 underrated signing Yazmeen Ryan, this franchise is going to be right back in the playoff mix in 2025. Head coach Juan Carlos Amoros has shown the ability to make bold choices when putting together starting lineups, and he'll need to keep doing that next season.

4. Kansas City Current -1 There's no way you're going to have the league-leading goal scorer and not be a threat going into next season. Temwa Chawinga set a single-season record with her 20 goals, and if the offseason is kind to Bia Zaneratto, the Brazilian international will bounce back from a lingering foot injury. Vlatko Andonovski showed that he can make adjustments when needed. Now he'll have to weave that with bold decisions, and the Current will remain a difficult foe throughout 2025.

5. Portland Thorns FC +3 Sophia Smith is so good she made the Thorns' bad form forgettable by the time the 2024 playoffs rolled out, and they'll have her services through at least 2025. The Bethal family will have their first offseason with the franchise after finalizing their purchase of the club earlier this year. They've already rotated former Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc into a different role, and now they'll have to figure out whether or not they want to continue with head coach Rob Gale.

6. Bay FC +3 The expansion franchise reached the NWSL playoffs in their first league season and looks primed for another run after breakout performances by Asisat Oshoala and Racheal Kundananji. The club is hopeful that midfielder Alex Loera will return in 2025 and help boost them further up in the standings next year. The club's early successes could mean that head coach Albertin Montoya and general manager Matt Potter are active in the market for another key signing.

7. North Carolina Courage -2 The club remained a solid side deep into the regular season but struggled a bit heading into the playoffs. They made a trade for Ashley Sanchez during the final NWSL Draft, and it helped shape the season for 2024. Now, with 2025 looming, much will depend on whether or not the club can retain the services of not one, but two players on the free agency market -- 2023 NWSL MVP Kerolin and Narumi Miura.

8. Chicago Stars FC -2 After a last-place finish in 2023, the club bounced back and squeaked into the playoffs. Head coach Lorne Donaldson brought joy and competition back into the mix for players, but it'll take more than vibes to win championships. Mallory Swanson will be in year two of a five-year deal she signed in 2024, and the club knows they will have one year with Alyssa Naeher after she announced her retirement from international play. General manager Rick Fuez will officially have his first offseason with the team after being hired during preseason, and he's got work to do in the midfield.

9. Utah Royals FC +3 The Royals were the hottest team to close out the regular season and the only bottom-half-table club to get three wins in their final five games to close out the campaign. The franchise promoted interim Jimmy Coenraets to head coach after the turnaround, and now they'll have to figure out how to build around top prospect Ally Sentnor.

10. Racing Louisville FC -1 The franchise settled for a fourth consecutive ninth-place finish in the standings and are still on the hunt for their first-ever playoff appearance. They recently parted ways with general manager Ryan Dell after the disappointing season that included a midseason trade where they shipped off a future piece in Reilyn Turner and former captain Jaelin Howell. Now they need a new GM, and maybe extra players, to complete head coach Bev Yanez's vision.

11. Angel City FC -1 The franchise was recently sold to Bob Iger and Willow Bay and that will likely mean shakeups in executive personnel next season. Club president Julie Urhman and general manager Angela Hucles Mangano were fined and suspended for the remainder of the 2024 season for side deals with players and the club was docked three points during their playoff push. The club claims the world's highest valuation, and nothing else, and that needs to change.

12. San Diego Wave FC -1 In perhaps the worst midseason move ever, the firing of former head coach Casey Stoney came back to haunt the franchise. A downward spiral that led to two different interim coaches, a playoff, and FIFA Women's Club World Cup elimination. A bright spot remains that Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw are still with the club, and they recently signed Trinity Bryars, a top prospect out of University of Texas, but they are in desperate need of a big-name coach ASAP.

13. Seattle Reign FC -- The Reign had a historically bad season as the franchise navigated an ownership sale. Now there's no excuse this offseason. General manager Leslie Galimore and Laura Harvey will have a fresh start, and perhaps new resources, to build back to the playoffs.