Real Madrid's stars shone bright in the early stages of Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final when Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior combined for the game's opening goal just five minutes into the game against Barcelona.

Vinicius won the ball off of Barcelona's Marc Casado inside Real Madrid's half, making his way towards the halfway line and then playing a ball towards Mbappe on his right. The France international then ran the entire length of the half, outdoing Barcelona's Pedri as he unsuccessfully tried to mark him. Mbappe was able to finish the chance from inside the penalty area for his first goal of 2025.

Watch the strike below.

This was Mbappe's 15th goal across all competitions for Real Madrid this season, slowly but surely forging an impressive list of accomplishments in his first season at the club. Though it has not all been perfect, Mbappe is beginning to become a reliable source of goals in short-term competitions for his new club – he has also scored in the finals of the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season, too.

Follow all the action here.