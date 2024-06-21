A stirring second half comeback saw Ukraine fight back from the brink of crisis at Euro 2024, with goals from Mykhola Shaparenko and substitute Roman Yaremchuk earning them their first three points of the competition with a 2-1 come from behind win over Slovakia. The result leaves Group E intriguingly balanced, three teams on three points with Belgium propping up a table they were expected to top after their defeat on Monday.

Friday's remaining games see Group D reach the two game mark. Poland and Austria, both credible performers who were narrowly beaten in their opening game, will be looking to get some points on the board in Berlin before one of the most hotly anticipated contests of the group stage, the Netherlands facing off against France in Leipzig.

Euro 2024 scores for Friday

All times Eastern

Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2

Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m.

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m.

Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2: Yaremchuk fires Ukrainians to big win

Forty five minutes from the brink of elimination, Ukraine delivered the sort of quality their talent has suggested they might so far in Euro 2024, overcoming an impressive start from Slovakia to move firmly into contention for a spot in the round of 16.

Such an outcome had seemed unlikely on occasions in Dusseldorf, where Slovakia started with the purpose and organisation that had taken them to a surprise 1-0 win over Belgium in the opening round of games. After more than a thousands days without a goal for club and country, Ivan Schranz delivered two in the space of a week, such that at half time Slovakia could have been dreaming of a berth in the round of 16, rather than the four way tussle for the last 16 they may soon be facing. Ghosting away from Oleksandr Zinchenko at the back post -- the Arsenal defender guilty of an all too familiar lapse of concentration -- met Lukas Haraslin's cross with authority, bouncing his header low and beyond goalkeeper Anatolii Trubiin, who might feel he could have done more to keep his side level.

Ukraine, who made four changes from their opening game including dropping Real Madrid shot stopper Andriy Lunin, were much improved from the disappointing (if heavily punished) display that saw them defeated 3-0 by Romania in the opener but in the first half they were guilty of too much passivity without the ball, allowing Slovakia to settle back into the groove from their openine game.

With 45 minutes left to revive their hopes in the tournament, Ukraine rallied. Mykhailo Mudryk led a purposeful break from the edge of his box, Zinchenko then offering a reminder of his offensive qualities with a well placed pass for Shaparenko to strike. Serhii Rebrov's changes brought more purpose to the Ukrainian press and the second half was dominated by the team in yellow.

A looming meeting with Belgium, pre-tournament favorites to top the group, might have added impetus to the Ukrainian cause and in the 80th minute they got the rewards that had eluded them for much of Euro 2024. Shaparenko's ball over the top was killed with one brilliant touch by Roman Yaremchuk. His second wasn't too bad either, rolling the ball past Martin Dubravka and earning a priceless three points for his nation.

Group D outlook

Rank Team W D L GD Pts. 1 Netherlands 1 0 0 1 3 2 France 1 0 0 1 3 3 Poland 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Austria 0 0 1 -1 0

Group E outlook

Rank Team W D L GD Pts. 1 Romania 1 0 0 3 3 2 Ukraine 1 0 1 -2 3 3 Slovakia 1 0 1 0 3 4 Belgium 0 0 1 -1 0

What happened on Thursday

Not a lot, at least if you were watching England's draw with Denmark. Their tedious 1-1 draw gave them enough of a points tally that they are almost certain to reach the last 16 and they remain top of the Group B table after Serbia's late equaliser denied Slovenia victory earlier in the day. The only one of the three games that ended with a winner was the final one, an impressive display from Spain downing Italy in Gelsenkirchen, Riccardo Calafiori turning into his own net in a match where the holders had to weather an almighty Spanish storm.

Saturday's fixtures

