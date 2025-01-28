Bayer Leverkusen are closing in on an agreement with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr over the sale of striker Victor Boniface. Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that the Nigeria international missed training ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against Sparta Prague as Al-Nassr work to finalize agreements both with the German champions and Boniface.

The latter is not expected to be a problem. The 24-year-old is expected to be the third highest paid player in the Saudi Pro League, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, while the transfer fee to Leverkusen is said to be around $52 million.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Nassr completed the sale of Anderson Talisca to Fenerbahce, opening up the squad slot they had been working towards throughout the window. CBS Sports revealed on the cusp of the summer deadline that the Riyadh side had been attempting to find new homes for either Talisca or Sadio Mane. At the time their eyes had been on strengthening their midfield but Rodri's injury has made it difficult to extricate Mateo Kovacic from Manchester City, prompting instead a move to strengthen the attack of head coach Stefano Pioli.

They will certainly be confident they have done that if this deal gets across the line. Boniface was one of the stars through the early months of Leverkusen's unbeaten domestic 2023-24 season, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions. However, the striker has struggled with injuries since missing the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Patrik Schick's fine form this season has seen Boniface drop out of the starting lineup; indeed he has not started a game since the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in early November. Leverkusen are expected to replace Boniface should his move be finalized and have already been linked with Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Alonso confirmed that talks are ongoing between Boniface and the Leverkusen hierarchy, adding, "We're preparing without Boni." He added that his side are "getting close" to making further signings and labelled himself "very satisfied with the squad and with our quality."