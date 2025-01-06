The Supercopa de Espana is back this week with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca in Saudi Arabia as the La Liga winners and runners-up go up against their Copa del Rey counterparts. King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah will host the two semifinals as well as the final between Wednesday and Sunday. Given that both Barca and Real are present and not playing each other in either semifinal, the possibility of El Clasico being the final is strong, given that it has happened in the past two editions. However, the Catalan giants and the defending Spanish and European champions both need to get through their opening games for that to happen. This is the sixth year that the Supercopa will play out over a final four format with Los Blancos the current titleholders.

Here's what to know:

What happens after 90 minutes?

These games go to extra time and potentially penalties if the two teams are level after 90 minutes of play. More common in the two semifinals, only one final has been decided by spot kicks -- the first-ever final after the change to the new format back in 2020 with Real beating Atletico Madrid 4-1 after a 0-0 draw.

Do away goals count?

No -- the Supercopa de Espana is being held on neutral territory in Saudi Arabia so no team is the "home" nor "away" side beyond nominative status. All draws lead to extra time and continued stalemate results in a penalty shootout across both semifinals but also the final

What about VAR?

As of last year's edition, VAR is available although goal-line technology was not back in 2024. Given the infrastructure available and Saudi Arabia's developing soccer status, it is not susceptible to rule changes owing to inconsistent facilities.

How do suspensions work?

As it is its own competition, suspensions do not carry over into nor from the Supercopa de Espana. However, the general atmosphere is closer to that of a midseason friendly than a full-blooded LaLiga or Copa del Rey encounter.

Semifinal 1: Athletic vs. Barca

Date: Wednesday, January 8 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8 | 2 p.m. ET Location: King Abdullah Sports City - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

King Abdullah Sports City - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

These two have 17 title between them with Barca winning the Supercopa 14 times to Athletic's three. On top of that, the Catalans have been knocked out twice in the semifinals and finished runner-up on 12 occasions. The Basques have three titles and three runners-up showings to their name with the most recent in 2021 against Barca.

Semifinal 2: Real vs. Mallorca

Date: Thursday, January 9 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9 | 2 p.m. ET Location: King Abdullah Sports City - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

King Abdullah Sports City - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Real are one win behind Barca in the all-time standings with 13 while Mallorca themselves have win it once although not in this four-team format. Los Blancos have only been beaten finalists six times but have gone out in the semifinals since the adoption of the new setup. Real have won in three of the five previous editions under this format coming into this sixth one.

When is the final?

The two winning sides will come together and face each other on Sunday, Jan. 12 at the same King Abdullah Sports City venue in Jeddah.