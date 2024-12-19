Bayern Munich can take another step towards the Bundesliga title on Friday if Vincent Kompany's men can beat RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena in the final game of 2024. The Bavarians lost their unbeaten status by losing to Mainz 05 so now the German giants must get back to winning ways. Before that, Bayern had last lost in the Bundesliga back in May thanks to a strong start to this season under the Belgian tactician.

The hosts have not kept a clean sheet in five games despite seven consecutive shutouts before that but two wins, two losses and a draw in their past five games makes for mixed form. That said, Bayern have won six of their last eight Bundesliga outings and are still extremely strong at home with 12 wins from 15 at Allianz Arena with two more draws and just one loss in that number.

Leipzig come into this one with Marco Rose unsure if he will still be head coach come early 2025 thanks to a premature UEFA Champions League exit. The Red Bulls are in the top four and within reach of second position here but Rose's future could have already been decided by an extremely underwhelming European outing as the first club eliminated from the new league phase. On top of that, RBL are not the best travelers and lost four consecutive games before a recovery with victory at Holstein Kiel.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Dec. 20 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 20 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena - Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Allianz Arena - Munich, Bavaria, Germany Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Bayern -333; Draw +500; Leipzig +800

This season so far

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga with 33 points from a possible 42 but they are now defeated after that Mainz loss. Leipzig are fourth with 27 points so six back on Bayern after beating Eintracht Frankfurt last time. Rose's side are improving with three wins from four but that comes after a run of five losses and a draw out of six before that. RBL also have nine goals from six Bundesliga games of late to possibly make things difficult for Bayern.

Team news

Bayern: Sacha Boey, Hiroki Ito and Josip Stanisic are out while Konrad Laimer had issues in training earlier this week. Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae should start with Raphael Guerreiro or Alphonso Davies possibly switching to the right from the left. Manuel Neuer is out while Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane could start behind Thomas Muller with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry injured. Harry Kane could be a substitute while Joao Palhinha is out until mid-January.

Possible Bayern XI: Peretz; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Sane; Muller.

Leipzig: Amadou Haidara, Eljif Elmas and Forzan Assan Ouedraogo are out while Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager and Kevin Kampl should form the midfield. Castello Lukeba is out until February 2025 so Nicolas Seiwald, Willi Orban and Lutsharel Geertruida could form the defense. Xavi Simons and Yussuf Poulsen will miss out but Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda should start.

Possible Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Seiwald, Orban, Geertruida; Henrichs, Baumgartner, Schlager, Kampl, Nusa; Sesko, Openda.

Prediction

Expect an exciting end to 2024 with Bayern outscoring Leipzig in an entertaining final game before Germany soccer's winter break . Pick: Bayern 3, Leipzig 2.