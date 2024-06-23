Brazil hope to demonstrate their credentials as one of the favorites to win the Copa America on Monday when they face Costa Rica in their opening match of the tournament Southern California.

This match will serve as a strong opportunity for the nine-time Copa America champions to set the tone since it could be one of the more lopsided results of the group stage. Brazil arrive in the U.S. with high-profile attacking talent led by Vinicius Junior, who could help them exploit Costa Rica's weaknesses considering their poor recent record against top-tier teams.

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, June 24 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Monday, June 24 | 9 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, Calif.

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, Calif. TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Brazil -700; Draw +700; Costa Rica +1600

Group D outlook

In a group that also includes Colombia and Paraguay, Brazil are easily the oddsmakers' favorites to finish first and chart a path to the final in Miami Gardens on July 14. The five-time World Cup winners are expected to live up to the billing, especially in matches against Paraguay and Costa Rica, who seem most likely to exit the tournament after wrapping up the group stage. Most eyes will be on the final match in Group D, which will see Brazil and Colombia likely duke it out for first place in the group.

Storylines

Brazil: Things have not exactly been straightforward for Dorival Junior's side in the last year, but they have found a way to correct course and enter the Copa America with some optimism around their chances. Brazil finished 2023 with a three-match losing streak and in sixth place in CONMEBOL's 10-team World Cup qualifying table, but a win over England in March and going undefeated since means a Neymar-less team has a lot to offer. Vinicius Junior is the obvious standout after winning another UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid, but 17-year-old Endrick has also impressed with three goals in Brazil's last four games.

Costa Rica: With the golden generation behind them, a group chiefly made up of players in the domestic league have struggled in recent months against a wide range of opponents. While they notched lopsided wins over some regional rivals like Honduras and Saint Kitts and Nevis, they have been on the wrong side of big defeats against the likes of Panama, the United Arab Emirates and more recently, Argentina. As a result, expectations are not high for this Costa Rica team and an opening match against Brazil does not feel like an occasion to turn things around.

Prediction

There's little reason to think Brazil will not open their Copa America campaign with a win, so expect a squad boasting world-class talent to get the job done against an inconsistent Costa Rica team. Pick: Brazil 3, Costa Rica 0