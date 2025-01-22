Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich will visit Feyenoord on Wednesday for Matchday 7 of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. The German giants have won four of the six opening games (two defeats) while the home side come from one win in the last three matches and are currently in the race for a spot in the playoffs. Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 22 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stadion Feijenoord -- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Stadion Feijenoord -- Rotterdam, Netherlands Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Feyenoord +550; Draw +400; Bayern Munich -240

Team news

Feyenoord: The home side have to deal with multiple injuries as Jordan Lotomba, Bart Nieuwkoop and Chris-Kevin Nadje are currently injured while defender David Hancko and striker Santiago Gimenez are on the radar of multiple European clubs but are expected to start against Bayern.

Possible Feyenoord XI: Wellenreuther; Bueno, Trauner, Hancko, Smal; Stengs, Zechiel, Milambo; Moussa, Gimenez, Paixao.

Bayern Munich: As per the German team, midfielder Joao Palhinha will be absent but he's expected to make his comeback very soon, while Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala will support central striker Harry Kane in the attack.

Possible Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Prediction

It should be an away win for Bayern who need points to boost their chances of advancing. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Feyenoord 1.