In the midst of a difficult domestic campaign, Tottenham Hotspur's focus switches to continental competition when they face Hoffenheim in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Despite the inconsistencies that have been on display this season, Spurs head into Matchday 7 in ninth place and are well within reach of a top-eight berth by the league phase's end next week. Hosts Hoffenheim, meanwhile, are 27th but are just one point out of the top 24 and a spot in the knockouts.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Jan. 23 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 23 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Rhein-Neckar Arena -- Sinsheim, Germany

Rhein-Neckar Arena -- Sinsheim, Germany Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Hoffenheim +180; Draw +260; Tottenham Hotspur +130

Storylines

Tottenham are coming off yet another loss over the weekend, losing 3-2 to Everton over the weekend after going down 3-0 before halftime. The team's injury crisis still looms large over their results, with 12 first-team players unavailable for Thursday's clash in Germany. The latest addition to the injury list is midfielder Pape Sarr, though Rodrigo Bentancur should be available after sitting out the last couple of weeks with a concussion.

Considering Hoffenheim are 16th in the Bundesliga and 27th in the Europa League, this marks an important opportunity for Tottenham to deliver some optimism in a season that has been memorably tough. Spurs may be 15th in the Premier League but they are in strong standing in all of the cup competitions – they are through to the FA Cup fourth round, carry an advantage in the EFL Cup semifinals and are only out of the Europa League top eight on goal differential.

Projected lineup

Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Spence, Bentancur, Gray, Bergvall, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son

Prediction

Even if clean sheets are few and far between for Spurs this season, the fact that Hoffenheim struggles for goals will likely play to the visitors' favor. Maybe, just maybe, there's potential that Tottenham can collect a straightforward little win in those circumstances and keep themselves in strong standing in European play. Pick: Hoffenheim 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2